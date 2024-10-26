Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ HOÁ CHẤT NAKAGAWA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ HOÁ CHẤT NAKAGAWA VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/11/2024
Kỹ sư thiết kế

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 4, tòa nhà văn phòng Thủy Lợi, số 286

- 288, Nguyễn Xí, P.13, Quận Bình Thạnh, TPHCM, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Understand the client’s requirements, tender specification, prepare time schedule closely monitoring all activities, distribution of work, process design and sizing of the complete plant, provide inputs and optimization of PFD, P&ID, GA drawings. Preparation and compilation of pre-bid queries, lead the technical discussion with client and consultants, response to clients requirements in time. Sending enquiry for getting quotes, have good vendor data base. Co-ordinate with other functionary departments for optimal engineering, select the vendor and negotiate for competitive quotes,estimation, calculation of applicable taxesand duties, generate documents and proceed for price approval from management. Forecasting for resourcerequirements (manpower, equipment,etc. during execution, testing and commissioning). Preparation of complete proposal for submission with all required information, equipment specifications and data sheets. Setting up and applies standarddesign, techniques, procedures, and criteria to carry out asequence of related engineering tasks. Candidate is the process technical expert and have proven track record in the design, engineering, estimation of Water & Waste Water treatment processes during bidding stage on EPC-Engineering, Procurement, Construction /BOOT- Build-Own, Operate,Transfer basis and provided necessary support to operation team during execution. Requires individual who is knowledgeable in Membrane Treatment, Ion ExchangeSewage Treatment Plant, Effluent Treatment Plant as well as other treatment processes and can provide leadership in process definition and process conceptualization for treatment of industrial wastewater and production of industrial process water. Depth knowledge of equipment markets and vendors data base in nationaland internationalarena. Perform other duties as assigned.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor degree in Engineering or Science in Chemical or Environment Master Degree is a plus Construction managerial experienceover 3 years Understanding of Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning sequencing and activity relationships Good people managementskill Ability to work effectively as a memberof an interdisciplinary team and independently as required Strong team-player, and able to work independently Verbal and written fluent skill in English 4-10 years work experience in design and estimation of projects.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ HOÁ CHẤT NAKAGAWA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual Health check Medical Insurance, Company Trip,...
Bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ HOÁ CHẤT NAKAGAWA VIỆT NAM

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ HOÁ CHẤT NAKAGAWA VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, Tòa nhà Detech, số 8 đường Tôn Thất Thuyết, Phường Mỹ Đình 2, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

