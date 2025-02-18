Tuyển Lập trình viên Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Execute and participate in all testing activities including manual and automation tests to improve product quality, work closely with the team to deliver product success.

Automate functional, regression, and/or performance testing to speed up product delivery cycle.

Have complete responsibility to enhance end-to-end automated test coverage.

Participate in the review of project requirements to understand test objectives, to provide input on the testability of requirements and estimation for the testing activities.

Provide the testing approach, develop the automation test strategy, a testing framework for automation testing projects.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related technical discipline.

Experience in building or maintaining automation frameworks for Web and API automation framework.

Strong experience of at least one modern programming language such as JavaScript, TypeScript, Python,... with a strong base in object-oriented design and development.

Solid coding practices including unit testing, peer code reviews, and a preference for agile methods.

Experience with manual testing to make sure that the product functionalities comply with business requirements is a MUST.

Ability to think critically and analytically, quickly and efficiently solve problems.

More than 3 years of experience in the field

Experience with relational databases and SQL queries.

Be ready to deep dive into the complex system and understand the underlying processes to help investigate any issues that might occur.

Have a sharp eye for both visual and functional details, and immediately notice when something is out of place.

Experience mentoring and training others on complex technical issues.

Experience with distributed scalable systems.

Ability to troubleshoot and improve CI/CD jobs.

Strong experience in finding critical logic issues using exploratory testing skills is a plus.

Competitive compensation package, including 13th-month salary and performance bonuses

Comprehensive health care coverage for you and your dependents

Generous leave policies, including annual leave, sick leave, and flexible work hours

Convenient central district 1 office location, next to a future metro station

Onsite lunch with multiple options, including vegetarian

Grab for work allowance and fully equipped workstations

Fun and engaging team building activities, sponsored sports clubs, and happy hour every Thursday

Unlimited free coffee, tea, snacks, and fruit to keep you energized

An opportunity to make a social impact by helping to democratize credit access in emerging markets.