Tuyển Lập trình viên Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Trusting Social
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- TẦNG 8 TÒA NHÀ HAVANA, 132 HÀM NGHI
- PHƯỜNG BẾN THÀNH
- QUẬN 1
- TP HỒ CHÍ MINH., Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Execute and participate in all testing activities including manual and automation tests to improve product quality, work closely with the team to deliver product success.
Automate functional, regression, and/or performance testing to speed up product delivery cycle.
Have complete responsibility to enhance end-to-end automated test coverage.
Participate in the review of project requirements to understand test objectives, to provide input on the testability of requirements and estimation for the testing activities.
Provide the testing approach, develop the automation test strategy, a testing framework for automation testing projects.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related technical discipline.
Experience in building or maintaining automation frameworks for Web and API automation framework.
Strong experience of at least one modern programming language such as JavaScript, TypeScript, Python,... with a strong base in object-oriented design and development.
Solid coding practices including unit testing, peer code reviews, and a preference for agile methods.
Experience with manual testing to make sure that the product functionalities comply with business requirements is a MUST.
Ability to think critically and analytically, quickly and efficiently solve problems.
More than 3 years of experience in the field
Experience with relational databases and SQL queries.
Be ready to deep dive into the complex system and understand the underlying processes to help investigate any issues that might occur.
Have a sharp eye for both visual and functional details, and immediately notice when something is out of place.
Experience mentoring and training others on complex technical issues.
Experience with distributed scalable systems.
Ability to troubleshoot and improve CI/CD jobs.
Strong experience in finding critical logic issues using exploratory testing skills is a plus.
Competitive compensation package, including 13th-month salary and performance bonuses
Comprehensive health care coverage for you and your dependents
Generous leave policies, including annual leave, sick leave, and flexible work hours
Convenient central district 1 office location, next to a future metro station
Onsite lunch with multiple options, including vegetarian
Grab for work allowance and fully equipped workstations
Fun and engaging team building activities, sponsored sports clubs, and happy hour every Thursday
Unlimited free coffee, tea, snacks, and fruit to keep you energized
An opportunity to make a social impact by helping to democratize credit access in emerging markets.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Trusting Social Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Comprehensive health care coverage for you and your dependents
Generous leave policies, including annual leave, sick leave, and flexible work hours
Convenient central district 1 office location, next to a future metro station
Onsite lunch with multiple options, including vegetarian
Grab for work allowance and fully equipped workstations
Fun and engaging team building activities, sponsored sports clubs, and happy hour every Thursday
Unlimited free coffee, tea, snacks, and fruit to keep you energized
An opportunity to make a social impact by helping to democratize credit access in emerging markets.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trusting Social
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI