Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Diebold Nixdorf Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công Ty TNHH Diebold Nixdorf Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Provides technical support to DN Services, Service Partners and Customers, based on expert knowledge of DN-serviced products and solutions. Starting point for structured problem management in the DN Incident & Problem Management process. Identifies, analyzes, addresses and resolves technical problems. Supports technical escalations as a well as improvement initiatives. Adopts and provides technical product trainings and ensures communication and feedback of service-relevant information to / from country services units. Develops, implements, maintains and advises on service processes and standard operational procedures. Initiates, manages or supports customer, fleet and product performance improvement projects and initiatives.
Responsibilities
• Provide technical support to assigned technicians, customers, or specific products/services.
• Identify and troubleshoot complex technical issues, such as mechanical, mechatronic, electronic, software configurations, and integration problems, in collaboration with other DN support functions.
• Follow proper case management protocols for assigned cases and tasks, prioritize urgent requests, update, and escalate cases in alignment with your supervisor.
• Analyze technical issues and configuration topics, evaluate defective materials, and perform root cause analysis.
• Conduct technical training, on-site support, and manage product-related technical escalations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Diebold Nixdorf Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Diebold Nixdorf Việt Nam
