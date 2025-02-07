Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Novo Nordisk Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Novo Nordisk Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công Ty TNHH Novo Nordisk Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a Market Access & Government Affairs Manager, you will establish Market Access (MA), Value Communications and Health Economics (HE) strategies in line with local and global business priorities. Provide leadership in developing and implementing the strategic affiliate market access and government affairs plans, creating supportive HE values documentation and aiding tools for use in their Pricing and Reimbursement (P&R) and Formulary works (national payer levels). The location of this position is Hanoi. The main scope of accountabilities includes but is not limited to:
• Market Access Strategies & Execution: Developing and implementing Market Access strategies to shape the national policies around healthcare and reimbursement. Responsible for the Price negotiation, NRDL and reimbursement processes. Establishes and maintains relationships with payers, policymakers, Key Opinion Leaders, academic experts & institutions, patient association representatives to disseminate messages and to influence added value of NN innovative products. Monitor intelligence on the MA landscape from healthcare system changes, Health Technology Assessment (HTA) developments and general trends in the field.
• Develop local HE Communication Tools to ensure Novo Nordisk drug’s value proposition will be recognized and local market uptake will be maximized. Identify and communicate to International Operations (IO) the HE evidences, and publication needs that will leverage local business opportunities and drive stakeholder engagement strategies needs for MA.
• Develop a local submission value dossier, ensuring a coherent storyline that will resonate with local payers in collaboration with IO/Regional/ local Management Team and monitor local pricing developments, ensure pricing SOP compliance and communicate pricing insights and analyses, ensuring broader business implications are reflected.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Novo Nordisk Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Unit 3.01b, 3F, Deutsches Haus, 33 Le Duan Blvd, Dist 1, HCMC, Viet Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

