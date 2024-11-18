Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH America Indochina Management Vietnam - AIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Project planning and scheduling, instruction and direction of site resources and sub-contractors to meet the project’s KPI’s.

Monitoring and Reporting on project:

Control sub-contractors and workers by evaluating, monitoring their activities and performance

Provide daily/ weekly/ monthly reports on site schedule, quality, arising issues and propose suitable solutions to related stakeholders

Liaise with contractors, customers with internal teams to meet the requirements on time for any arising jobs

Travel to and supervise multiple sites as may be required by projects under management.

Provide technical, product trainings for subordinates and new team members as required

* Requirements:

Preferable experiencein similar roles and industries from 3-5years

Good communication in both English and Vietnamese

Understanding of Project Management Principles

Previous on-site experience

Computer proficient in Microsoft Project, MS Office, AutoCAD/ shop drawings is a plus

Self-directed, high responsible, result - oriented

Strong leadership and problem-solving

Good time management and planning

Willing to learn and “can do” attitude

* What we offer:

Competitive salary, bonus, over time and allowances

Social Insurance is covered fully after probation

An open and dynamic foreign working environment & promotion opportunities

Great chance to develop through on-the-job training methods

Ngành nghề: Kiến trúc, Xây dựng, Nội ngoại thất

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hà Nội