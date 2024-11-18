Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH America Indochina Management Vietnam - AIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Công Ty TNHH America Indochina Management Vietnam - AIM
- Hà Nội:
- 195 Khâm Thiên, Thổ Quan, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Project planning and scheduling, instruction and direction of site resources and sub-contractors to meet the project’s KPI’s.
Monitoring and Reporting on project:
Control sub-contractors and workers by evaluating, monitoring their activities and performance
Provide daily/ weekly/ monthly reports on site schedule, quality, arising issues and propose suitable solutions to related stakeholders
Liaise with contractors, customers with internal teams to meet the requirements on time for any arising jobs
Travel to and supervise multiple sites as may be required by projects under management.
Provide technical, product trainings for subordinates and new team members as required
* Requirements:
Preferable experiencein similar roles and industries from 3-5years
Good communication in both English and Vietnamese
Understanding of Project Management Principles
Previous on-site experience
Computer proficient in Microsoft Project, MS Office, AutoCAD/ shop drawings is a plus
Self-directed, high responsible, result - oriented
Strong leadership and problem-solving
Good time management and planning
Willing to learn and “can do” attitude
* What we offer:
Competitive salary, bonus, over time and allowances
Social Insurance is covered fully after probation
An open and dynamic foreign working environment & promotion opportunities
Great chance to develop through on-the-job training methods
Ngành nghề: Kiến trúc, Xây dựng, Nội ngoại thất
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hà Nội
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
