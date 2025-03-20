Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Long An: - KCN Phú Mỹ II, Tân Thành,, Huyện Tân Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc

- Input trading contracts, shipping information into S-ERP system

- Communicate with sales staff, suppliers, forwarders to handle shipments smoothly

- Receive shipping shechule and make shipping document for export customs clearance

- Follow up shipments and request digital invoices from suppliers/ final Bill of Lading from forwarders Then, update every step into S-ERP system

- Arrange AP to suppliers and manage AR from customers

- Support Admin, HR/GA task

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- Bachelor in Korean language, accountant, business, economics, logistics or related (Fresher can apply)

- Good at Korean (Fluency in reading and writing. Topik level 4~6 or equivalent). Priority is given to candidates who have studied or lived in Korea.

- Female between the age 22 to 30 years old

- Must be detail-oriented and careful

- Be hardworking, honest and highly responsible

- High organizational skills and ability to manage multiple transactions at the same time

- Well versed in basic IT skills (ex. Microsoft Office)

- Using S-ERP system by English language (New staff will be trained)

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

- Shuttle bus: only apply for Sales Support and Operation Administrator - Korean Speaking position --> Shuttle bus available on HCMC- Phu My BRVT route.

- Working time: : 8AM – 5PM, from Monday to Friday

- Bonus/Incentive: 13-month bonus, KPI incentive based on evaluation results (KPI incentive based on the business situation of each year of the company)

- Insurance: social insurance and personal medical insurance (PVI insurance)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

