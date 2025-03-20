Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An:

- KCN Phú Mỹ II, Tân Thành,, Huyện Tân Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

- Input trading contracts, shipping information into S-ERP system
- Communicate with sales staff, suppliers, forwarders to handle shipments smoothly
- Receive shipping shechule and make shipping document for export customs clearance
- Follow up shipments and request digital invoices from suppliers/ final Bill of Lading from forwarders Then, update every step into S-ERP system
- Arrange AP to suppliers and manage AR from customers
- Support Admin, HR/GA task

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor in Korean language, accountant, business, economics, logistics or related (Fresher can apply)
- Good at Korean (Fluency in reading and writing. Topik level 4~6 or equivalent). Priority is given to candidates who have studied or lived in Korea.
- Female between the age 22 to 30 years old
- Must be detail-oriented and careful
- Be hardworking, honest and highly responsible
- High organizational skills and ability to manage multiple transactions at the same time
- Well versed in basic IT skills (ex. Microsoft Office)
- Using S-ERP system by English language (New staff will be trained)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Shuttle bus: only apply for Sales Support and Operation Administrator - Korean Speaking position --> Shuttle bus available on HCMC- Phu My BRVT route.
- Working time: : 8AM – 5PM, from Monday to Friday
- Bonus/Incentive: 13-month bonus, KPI incentive based on evaluation results (KPI incentive based on the business situation of each year of the company)
- Insurance: social insurance and personal medical insurance (PVI insurance)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

