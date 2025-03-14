Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công TY TNHH Un - Available làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Main Role: Planning Supply Chain is the person in charge to work between the purchasing/ Outsource/ Washing team and factory planning team to understand the priority and share with the purchasing, outsource, washing team for them to work with supplier.

Raw Material Planning:

Get information from the purchasing team (Fabric, trim, outsource) about the order in process. Work with Planning about the priority style and when we need fabric, trim.

Work with fabric and trim purchaser about the date supplier can ship it and stock in it and come back to them about what the company need, and customer priority.

When trim and fabric deliver to UA give the priority of what need to be check first.

Share with QC when we need to stock in the fabric to be sure they follow the priority too to stock in the fabric and trim on time.

Work with the CMP team and the supplier to get the plan from them when they need fabric and trim delivery. Work with the purchasing team and warehouse to be sure we will be on time.

Work on planning of the sample of raw material, and help to get priority from merch or planning manager.

Update all the information on the system on time and update when needed and work closely with production planning and planning manager.

Outsource including Washing/Dyeing Planning

Get the file with all the outsource order and style.

Work with factory to know when panel or garment are ready to send to supplier to embroidery, print, washing, dyeing…

Inform the team about the date when they can receive it to help them to work with supplier.

Ask the team to share with you the timing they need for each treatment and update it to the factory planner.

Work with planning manager to get priority and work with the team on it.

If any issue happen during the process outsource and washing team will work with the planner to check if we can change some priority.

Need to also get the priority of the development and sample and update to the team.

Need to work with the CMP team and the supplier to get the plan from them when they send panel or garment to print or embroidery or washing/dyeing supplier and work with outsource team to check how many panel or garment supplier can send back and when..

Outsource planner need to update all plan on the system to be sure everybody can follow it properly

Education:University degree

Experience: Experiences 3 to 5 years of same level in garment field or fabric-trim purchasing

Knowledge:Purchasing and Planning experience at least 3 years

Skills

Fluent in English

Planning ability.

Time management - Work smart/efficient/focused

Ngành nghề: Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất, Dệt may / Da giày / Thời trang, Thu mua / Vật tư

Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh