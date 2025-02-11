Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Lầu 8 QTSC Building 1, đường số 14, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Marketing Internship for a tech company that targets the global market. During this internship program, you will learn more about the marketing process, best practices, and up-to-date trends with an opportunity to develop your skillset and improve your communications skills.

This full-time internship requires 40 hours per week (Hybrid). The candidate must be in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam for weekly offline catchups with the team.

You will have an opportunity to get promoted to Marketing & Sales Executive after the internship.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your responsibilities:

Assist in the development and execution of marketing campaigns across various platforms, including social media, analytics, and performance marketing.

Collaborate with the Marketing Manager and team to brainstorm and create engaging content for social media posts, blog articles, email newsletters, and more.

Assist in optimizing website content for SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and user experience, including keyword research and on-page optimization.

Attend ongoing, advanced sales and career training.

Identifying potential weaknesses and offering improvement suggestions.

Effectively contributes and thrives in a collaborative, team-oriented work environment.

Works well under pressure and is adaptable to change.

May be required to perform other sales and marketing duties.

Sales experience is a plus.

Your Skills and Experience:

Highly organized, with an ability to prioritize time-sensitive assignments.

Good problem-solving skills through the use of analytical methods and concepts.

Knowledge of marketing and sales principles is helpful.

Excellent listening, verbal, and written skills in English.

Ability to research, compile, and draw out key findings from internal and external sources.

Demonstrated proficiency in Word, Excel, and Presentation.

Knows how to use most social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, X, Threads).

Knowing how to use Video editing software is a plus.

Attention to detail and accuracy in performance are a must.

Represents the organization respectfully and professionally.

Strong organizational, interpersonal, and presentational skills

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why You'll Love Working Here:

Flexible working hours (Hybrid) with a dynamic, innovative, and friendly environment.

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.

Opportunities for professional development and career advancement.

Empower a work environment where your technical vision can shape the future of industrial and manufacturing AI.

A collaborative and inclusive company culture that values diversity and creativity.

Have a chance to work directly with the CTO/CEO of many startups around the world.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group

