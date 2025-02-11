Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group

Nhân viên Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Lầu 8 QTSC Building 1, đường số 14, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Marketing Internship for a tech company that targets the global market. During this internship program, you will learn more about the marketing process, best practices, and up-to-date trends with an opportunity to develop your skillset and improve your communications skills.
This full-time internship requires 40 hours per week (Hybrid). The candidate must be in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam for weekly offline catchups with the team.
You will have an opportunity to get promoted to Marketing & Sales Executive after the internship.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your responsibilities:
Assist in the development and execution of marketing campaigns across various platforms, including social media, analytics, and performance marketing.
Collaborate with the Marketing Manager and team to brainstorm and create engaging content for social media posts, blog articles, email newsletters, and more.
Assist in optimizing website content for SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and user experience, including keyword research and on-page optimization.
Attend ongoing, advanced sales and career training.
Identifying potential weaknesses and offering improvement suggestions.
Effectively contributes and thrives in a collaborative, team-oriented work environment.
Works well under pressure and is adaptable to change.
May be required to perform other sales and marketing duties.
Sales experience is a plus.
Your Skills and Experience:
Highly organized, with an ability to prioritize time-sensitive assignments.
Good problem-solving skills through the use of analytical methods and concepts.
Knowledge of marketing and sales principles is helpful.
Excellent listening, verbal, and written skills in English.
Ability to research, compile, and draw out key findings from internal and external sources.
Demonstrated proficiency in Word, Excel, and Presentation.
Knows how to use most social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, X, Threads).
Knowing how to use Video editing software is a plus.
Attention to detail and accuracy in performance are a must.
Represents the organization respectfully and professionally.
Strong organizational, interpersonal, and presentational skills

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why You'll Love Working Here:
Flexible working hours (Hybrid) with a dynamic, innovative, and friendly environment.
Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
Opportunities for professional development and career advancement.
Empower a work environment where your technical vision can shape the future of industrial and manufacturing AI.
A collaborative and inclusive company culture that values diversity and creativity.
Have a chance to work directly with the CTO/CEO of many startups around the world.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group

Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 8 QTSC Building 1, đường số 14, CVPM Quang Trung, phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-marketing-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-ban-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job289966
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 40 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 40 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Thiết Bị Văn Phòng Sáng Tạo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Thiết Bị Văn Phòng Sáng Tạo
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH YEO VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH YEO VN
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH QUỐC TẾ VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH QUỐC TẾ VIỆT
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AUTO TRƯỜNG CHINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AUTO TRƯỜNG CHINH
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THIẾT BỊ THỰC PHẨM HUTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THIẾT BỊ THỰC PHẨM HUTECH
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing HAAN Resort & Golf làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HAAN Resort & Golf
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty cổ phần TSX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần TSX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH RECHIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH RECHIC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ KẾT NỐI CUỘC SỐNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ KẾT NỐI CUỘC SỐNG
Trên 1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ KHOA HỌC LABONE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ KHOA HỌC LABONE
8 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Tridentauto làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tridentauto
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thảm Len Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thảm Len Toàn Cầu
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Truyền Thông và Quảng Cáo Siêu Kinh Doanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Truyền Thông và Quảng Cáo Siêu Kinh Doanh
7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH 360GO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH 360GO
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẬP ĐOÀN TÂN Á ĐẠI THÀNH làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẬP ĐOÀN TÂN Á ĐẠI THÀNH
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Bất động sản Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành – MEYLAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bất động sản Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành – MEYLAND
9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Sức Mạnh Thể Thao làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sức Mạnh Thể Thao
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn nông nghiệp Hoa Sen làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn nông nghiệp Hoa Sen
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TECH MEDICAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 80 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TECH MEDICAL VIỆT NAM
15 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại - Dịch Vụ Khang Nam Vi Na làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại - Dịch Vụ Khang Nam Vi Na
Trên 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Thanh Sinh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Thanh Sinh
Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Thanh Sinh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Thanh Sinh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM HỘI NGHỊ VÀ TIỆC CƯỚI THISKYHALL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUNG TÂM HỘI NGHỊ VÀ TIỆC CƯỚI THISKYHALL
18 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM
10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Điện Lạnh Lightcool Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Điện Lạnh Lightcool Việt Nam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ CỌP BEO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ CỌP BEO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm