Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- ADG Tower, 37 Le Van Thiem, Nhan Chinh, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Search, explore and continuously follow up Crypto and blockchain news from Vietnam and all over the world;
Manage the company's social media pages, including but not limited to Facebook Fan Page and Community Group, Twitter, Discord, Medium, Reddit...;
Build and manage content (including writing and presenting contents, ideas about images) on Fanpage, Website and other social media channels;
Coordinate with the Community team to plan detailed content for Nami community channels;
Responsible for the production of media content (online and offline) such as articles, idea videos/images, etc;
Join the team to build and manage Marketing campaigns, contribute creative content ideas for Digital Marketing campaigns;
Search and expand cooperation opportunities with potential partners.
Editing media content on the Company's communication channels (News content on website, Content on social networks, Emails, external PR contents, Seeding contents...);
Expand untapped channels if any;
Carry out tasks as directed by the Head of Department and the Board of Directors;

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years experience in the familiar position;
Knowledge about Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies;
Proven experience in marketing, sales, or community engagement within the Blockchain industry
Expert in planning;
Good English, ability to research, read, write and translate articles to English;
Creative, available to work independently, high sense of responsibility;
Basic skills of photoshop, illustrator, lightroom and video software (premier...) is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable based on qualifications and expectations.
Working hours: 09:00 - 18:00, Monday to Friday.
Nami's culture values diversity, listening, and openness.
At Nami, internal knowledge-sharing and research sessions are held regularly.
At Nami, we take care of lunches, drinks for health & Weekly Happy Hour.
Nami cares about the physical and mental health of its employees, so annual health check-ups are organized at medical facilities.
Employee bonding activities are regularly organized at Nami.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 37 Lê Văn Thiêm, Phường Nhân Chính, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

