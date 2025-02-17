Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành LEMBAK VIETNAM LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại LEMBAK VIETNAM LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
- Bình Dương: Factory Location in My Phuoc 3 Industrial Park, Thoi Hoa, Ben Cat, Binh Duong
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities:
• Design and Development: Design and develop CNC work holding fixtures, machining processes and programs for mechanical components and assemblies, ensuring precision, efficiency, and accuracy.
• CNC Programming: Write G/M-code and other programming languages for CNC machines, including milling, turning, and grinding operations.
• 3D CAD experience with work holding fixture designs, casting drawings, 2D machining drawing creation.
• Process Development: Develop and optimize manufacturing processes, including setup, operation, and maintenance of CNC machines.
• Analyze request for quote (RFQ) drawings, customer specifications, materials, additional processes such as heat treatment or plating, working with sourcing and finance to develop accurate product quotes.
• Troubleshooting: Troubleshoot CNC machine issues, diagnose problems, and implement corrective actions to minimize downtime.
• Quality Control: Ensure compliance with quality standards and regulations, conducting inspections and audits, as necessary.
• Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including design engineers, manufacturing engineers, and production operators to ensure seamless integration of CNC processes into production workflows.
• Training and Documentation: Provide training and documentation for operators and maintenance personnel on CNC machine operations and programming.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại LEMBAK VIETNAM LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LEMBAK VIETNAM LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI