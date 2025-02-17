Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành LEMBAK VIETNAM LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

LEMBAK VIETNAM LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Nhân viên vận hành

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại LEMBAK VIETNAM LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Factory Location in My Phuoc 3 Industrial Park, Thoi Hoa, Ben Cat, Binh Duong

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:
• Design and Development: Design and develop CNC work holding fixtures, machining processes and programs for mechanical components and assemblies, ensuring precision, efficiency, and accuracy.
• CNC Programming: Write G/M-code and other programming languages for CNC machines, including milling, turning, and grinding operations.
• 3D CAD experience with work holding fixture designs, casting drawings, 2D machining drawing creation.
• Process Development: Develop and optimize manufacturing processes, including setup, operation, and maintenance of CNC machines.
• Analyze request for quote (RFQ) drawings, customer specifications, materials, additional processes such as heat treatment or plating, working with sourcing and finance to develop accurate product quotes.
• Troubleshooting: Troubleshoot CNC machine issues, diagnose problems, and implement corrective actions to minimize downtime.
• Quality Control: Ensure compliance with quality standards and regulations, conducting inspections and audits, as necessary.
• Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including design engineers, manufacturing engineers, and production operators to ensure seamless integration of CNC processes into production workflows.
• Training and Documentation: Provide training and documentation for operators and maintenance personnel on CNC machine operations and programming.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại LEMBAK VIETNAM LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LEMBAK VIETNAM LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LEMBAK VIETNAM LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Factory Location in My Phuoc 3 Industrial Park, Thoi Hoa, Ben Cat, Binh Duong

