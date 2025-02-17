Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành LEMBAK VIETNAM LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

• Design and Development: Design and develop CNC work holding fixtures, machining processes and programs for mechanical components and assemblies, ensuring precision, efficiency, and accuracy.

• CNC Programming: Write G/M-code and other programming languages for CNC machines, including milling, turning, and grinding operations.

• 3D CAD experience with work holding fixture designs, casting drawings, 2D machining drawing creation.

• Process Development: Develop and optimize manufacturing processes, including setup, operation, and maintenance of CNC machines.

• Analyze request for quote (RFQ) drawings, customer specifications, materials, additional processes such as heat treatment or plating, working with sourcing and finance to develop accurate product quotes.

• Troubleshooting: Troubleshoot CNC machine issues, diagnose problems, and implement corrective actions to minimize downtime.

• Quality Control: Ensure compliance with quality standards and regulations, conducting inspections and audits, as necessary.

• Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including design engineers, manufacturing engineers, and production operators to ensure seamless integration of CNC processes into production workflows.

• Training and Documentation: Provide training and documentation for operators and maintenance personnel on CNC machine operations and programming.