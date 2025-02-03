Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Assist the CEO in overseeing key internal and external business activities, facilitating communication between departments and stakeholders.

• Receive and review official dispatches, reports, and market updates, ensuring the CEO has timely access to critical information.

• Organize high-level meetings with investors, clients, and partners, preparing relevant materials and ensuring seamless execution.

• Arrange all travel-related activities for CEO, particularly for market events or client meetings.

• Maintain an organized system for the CEO’s sensitive records, contracts, and financial documents in line with the company’s compliance requirements.

• Track key projects and tasks, ensuring deadlines are met and progress is reported back to the CEO.

• Actively participate in strategic projects and initiatives, assisting with research, preparing presentations.

• Other tasks that assigned.