Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM

Nhân viên văn phòng

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên văn phòng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Assist the CEO in overseeing key internal and external business activities, facilitating communication between departments and stakeholders.
• Receive and review official dispatches, reports, and market updates, ensuring the CEO has timely access to critical information.
• Organize high-level meetings with investors, clients, and partners, preparing relevant materials and ensuring seamless execution.
• Arrange all travel-related activities for CEO, particularly for market events or client meetings.
• Maintain an organized system for the CEO’s sensitive records, contracts, and financial documents in line with the company’s compliance requirements.
• Track key projects and tasks, ensuring deadlines are met and progress is reported back to the CEO.
• Actively participate in strategic projects and initiatives, assisting with research, preparing presentations.
• Other tasks that assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's degree in Finance, Business Administration, or a related field.
• At least 1 years of experience in administrative secretary.
• Understanding of financial markets and investment products;
• Strong communication, problem solving, management skills and interpersonal skills;
• Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks effectively;
• Strong analytical skills and a results-oriented mindset;
• A strong understanding of financial markets and regulations is highly desirable;
• Proficient in English (IELTS 6.5 or equivalent)

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Outstanding career development opportunities
• High performance & dynamic working environment
• Great employment benefits
• Insurance coverage
• 18 days full paid leave per year
• Salary review annually
• Training & Development
• Annually health checkup

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 15, Tòa nhà IDMC Mỹ Đình, 15 đường Phạm Hùng, Phường Mỹ Đình 2, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

