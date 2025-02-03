Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên văn phòng Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên văn phòng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Assist the CEO in overseeing key internal and external business activities, facilitating communication between departments and stakeholders.
• Receive and review official dispatches, reports, and market updates, ensuring the CEO has timely access to critical information.
• Organize high-level meetings with investors, clients, and partners, preparing relevant materials and ensuring seamless execution.
• Arrange all travel-related activities for CEO, particularly for market events or client meetings.
• Maintain an organized system for the CEO’s sensitive records, contracts, and financial documents in line with the company’s compliance requirements.
• Track key projects and tasks, ensuring deadlines are met and progress is reported back to the CEO.
• Actively participate in strategic projects and initiatives, assisting with research, preparing presentations.
• Other tasks that assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 1 years of experience in administrative secretary.
• Understanding of financial markets and investment products;
• Strong communication, problem solving, management skills and interpersonal skills;
• Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks effectively;
• Strong analytical skills and a results-oriented mindset;
• A strong understanding of financial markets and regulations is highly desirable;
• Proficient in English (IELTS 6.5 or equivalent)
Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• High performance & dynamic working environment
• Great employment benefits
• Insurance coverage
• 18 days full paid leave per year
• Salary review annually
• Training & Development
• Annually health checkup
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI