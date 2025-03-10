Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/04/2025
Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Nhân viên văn phòng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên văn phòng Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên văn phòng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Source, negotiate & purchase assets, stationery...
- Instruct & record documents of departments to storage,
- Handle general office administration including filing, sending and receiving faxes, correspondences...
- Execute assets/ expense,
- File & record assets,
- Control & prepare monthly report on expense/fixed assets of H.O & Branches
- Supervise work of pool of admin staff: Cleaner, Security, Driver....
- Liaise with colleagues & external contacts to prepare events/ workshop/ meeting...
- Service vehicle dispatch
- System test & instruct to GA Branches on/ offline
- Support to set up new office/ branches

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor\'s degree of Accounting/Economic/Finance
- Good at English/ Korean
- Knowledge & ability of administrative & clerical procedures, numbers sensitivity
- Good working mindset & teamwork awareness

Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

