Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên văn phòng Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam
- Hà Nội: Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên văn phòng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Source, negotiate & purchase assets, stationery...
- Instruct & record documents of departments to storage,
- Handle general office administration including filing, sending and receiving faxes, correspondences...
- Execute assets/ expense,
- File & record assets,
- Control & prepare monthly report on expense/fixed assets of H.O & Branches
- Supervise work of pool of admin staff: Cleaner, Security, Driver....
- Liaise with colleagues & external contacts to prepare events/ workshop/ meeting...
- Service vehicle dispatch
- System test & instruct to GA Branches on/ offline
- Support to set up new office/ branches
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good at English/ Korean
- Knowledge & ability of administrative & clerical procedures, numbers sensitivity
- Good working mindset & teamwork awareness
Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
