Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn DataHouse Asia làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn DataHouse Asia
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/11/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn DataHouse Asia

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn DataHouse Asia

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Rich Building, 92 đường D4, Chánh Nghĩa, Thủ Dầu Một

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Developing and maintaining all server-side components. Design and implement APIs to support front-end functionality and third-party Collaborate with cross-functional teams including designers, front-end developers, and product owners to deliver high-quality software solutions. Implement back-end services for various business processes. Developing applications by writing clean, testable, reusable, and efficient code following best practices and coding standards. Recommending and implementing improvements to processes and technologies. Keeping informed of advancements in the field of Node.js development.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer Science, Business Administration, or a related field.
Experience & Skills:
At least 3 years of experience working as a Node.js developer. Based knowledge of JavaScript, TypeScript web stacks, libraries, and frameworks. Solid understanding of RESTful systems and the principles of good API design. Good interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills. Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to analyze and resolve complex technical issues. Good organizational and time management skills. Proficient in version control systems, preferably Git. Experience working with Relational Database. Experience with modern web application architectures and cloud platforms (Such as AWS).
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn DataHouse Asia Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Competitive Compensation:
Competitive salary, bonuses, with monthly allowances. Annual performance appraisal and salary review. 13th salary and extra bonuses based on performance and profitability. Monthly entertainment and team-building allowances. Provided working tools: laptop and widescreen.
2. Continuous Learning and Development:
Work with a global team and international clients. On-site programs to explore different cultures. Seniority rewards and learning budget. Extensive training sessions and certificate rewards.
3. Fun Vibes at Work:
Weekly cafeteria expenses and snacks at the office Celebrations for public holidays and special occasions: Tet, Women’s days, Men’s Day, Children’s Day & Mid-Autumn Day, Programmer’s Day, Teacher/Trainer’s Day, and Christmas Day... Clubs and sports activities: football, table-tennis, badminton, foosball ...
4. Health and Well-being:
Statutory insurances and annual health-check. National coverage healthcare card and flu shots. 12 annual leaves + 4 family days-off with extra days-off corresponding to employment milestone Supportive gestures for your important milestones. A company trip every summer, an annual year-end party, team-building activities, and so much more fun are waiting for you!
Join our exceptional team and enjoy these attractive benefits. Explore our open positions and take your career to new heights with us!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn DataHouse Asia

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn DataHouse Asia

Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn DataHouse Asia

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot B4-B5, 2/9 street, Binh Thuan ward, Hai Chau district, Da Nang city, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

