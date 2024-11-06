Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MELI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MELI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/12/2024
Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MELI

Mức lương
Đến 3 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 10, Tòa Vinaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu

- Partner with internal functions (IT, Operation, Finance, Product, Admin,...) for ongoing projects.
- Manage content and visibility on the company website and fan page (Facebook, LinkedIn, Telegram). Monthly and weekly proposed social content plan & detailed angle.
- Work closely with the Manager to define the goals of the Marketing department. Manage KPIs, plans, and resources of the department.
- Proactively suggest improvements to develop human resources, improve productivity in the department, and Branding employees.

Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Third-year or Final year students in Marketing, Business, or related major.
- Proficient in G Suite.
- Competent in data analytics from Google Analytics, Facebook Insight & CRM data.
- Good command of English in listening, writing, reading & speaking.
- A decent understanding of different marketing channels.
- Strong interpersonal skills, communication & reporting skills.
- Flexibility in solving problems and high adaptability skills.
- Positive attitude, result oriented, resourceful, innovative.
- Highly committed, passionate, well organized, honest, integrity, detailed, persevering, and diligent.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MELI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Internship allowance of up to 3 million VND / month.
Internship period: 2 months (with a chance to convert to permanent).
Working hours: 8:30am – 6pm, from Monday to Friday, 2 Saturday of month
Chance to convert to official employees after 2 months Internship.
Weekly engagement activities, and other exciting activities.
Training/Coaching/Mentoring provided.
Work in a friendly and dynamic working environment for young people.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MELI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: NV18, KĐT Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

