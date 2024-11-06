Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MELI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 3 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 10, Tòa Vinaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing

- Partner with internal functions (IT, Operation, Finance, Product, Admin,...) for ongoing projects.

- Manage content and visibility on the company website and fan page (Facebook, LinkedIn, Telegram). Monthly and weekly proposed social content plan & detailed angle.

- Work closely with the Manager to define the goals of the Marketing department. Manage KPIs, plans, and resources of the department.

- Proactively suggest improvements to develop human resources, improve productivity in the department, and Branding employees.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- Third-year or Final year students in Marketing, Business, or related major.

- Proficient in G Suite.

- Competent in data analytics from Google Analytics, Facebook Insight & CRM data.

- Good command of English in listening, writing, reading & speaking.

- A decent understanding of different marketing channels.

- Strong interpersonal skills, communication & reporting skills.

- Flexibility in solving problems and high adaptability skills.

- Positive attitude, result oriented, resourceful, innovative.

- Highly committed, passionate, well organized, honest, integrity, detailed, persevering, and diligent.

Quyền Lợi

Internship allowance of up to 3 million VND / month.

Internship period: 2 months (with a chance to convert to permanent).

Working hours: 8:30am – 6pm, from Monday to Friday, 2 Saturday of month

Chance to convert to official employees after 2 months Internship.

Weekly engagement activities, and other exciting activities.

Training/Coaching/Mentoring provided.

Work in a friendly and dynamic working environment for young people.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

