Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,833 - 2,333 USD

Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,833 - 2,333 USD

Page Group Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Page Group Vietnam

Product Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Page Group Vietnam

Mức lương
1,833 - 2,333 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,833 - 2,333 USD

This role requires a Finance Manager who will ensure the financial health of a manufacturing company by managing financial procedures, including budgeting, tax, accounting, and preparation of financial statements.
As a Finance Manager, your main responsibilities will include:
* Overseeing accounting operations and financial procedures
* Managing company budget to maximize revenue and identify potential areas of cost savings
* Preparing financial statements and reports for senior management
* Ensuring compliance with financial regulations and standards
* Coordinating with external auditors and managing internal controls
* Performing tax planning and compliance with all tax laws
* Managing and training staff in the finance department
* Participating in strategic planning and decision-making at the top executive level to ensure financial viability

Với Mức Lương 1,833 - 2,333 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

* A successful Finance Manager should have:

Tại Page Group Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Giải thưởng
New Position

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Page Group Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Page Group Vietnam

Page Group Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-marketing-thu-nhap-1-833-2-333-thang-tai-ha-noi-job319728
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 USD
Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 USD
Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Product Marketing Step Up Education.,Jsc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 100 Triệu Step Up Education.,Jsc
50 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN DOANH KANGAROO QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 27 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN DOANH KANGAROO QUỐC TẾ
22 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Tập đoàn ROX (ROX Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập đoàn ROX (ROX Group)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MELI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MELI
Tới 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing True Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu True Platform
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA VIỆT NAM
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty CP Thời Trang 360 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP Thời Trang 360
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm Quốc tế VIMEX Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm Quốc tế VIMEX Việt Nam
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Ngân hàng TMCP Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH BigBic làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH BigBic
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 4 Triệu Icetea Labs
Tới 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ECO MOBILE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ECO MOBILE
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP TỰ ĐỘNG HÓA ETEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP TỰ ĐỘNG HÓA ETEK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN NAGAKAWA Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN NAGAKAWA Pro Company
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIBOMART TM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIBOMART TM
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán DNSE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán DNSE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH RIKKEI EDUCATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH RIKKEI EDUCATION
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Funtap làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Funtap
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty CP Bệnh viện đa khoa Quốc tế Vinmec làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Bệnh viện đa khoa Quốc tế Vinmec
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty Truyền Hình Số Vệ Tinh Việt Nam VSTV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Truyền Hình Số Vệ Tinh Việt Nam VSTV
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing IIG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD IIG VIỆT NAM
Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Befinancial làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Befinancial
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm