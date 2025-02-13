Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,833 - 2,333 USD

This role requires a Finance Manager who will ensure the financial health of a manufacturing company by managing financial procedures, including budgeting, tax, accounting, and preparation of financial statements.

As a Finance Manager, your main responsibilities will include:

* Overseeing accounting operations and financial procedures

* Managing company budget to maximize revenue and identify potential areas of cost savings

* Preparing financial statements and reports for senior management

* Ensuring compliance with financial regulations and standards

* Coordinating with external auditors and managing internal controls

* Performing tax planning and compliance with all tax laws

* Managing and training staff in the finance department

* Participating in strategic planning and decision-making at the top executive level to ensure financial viability