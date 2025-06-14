Tuyển Product Marketing Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Develop and manage robust relationship with new and existing customers (foreign invested, local large corporates) by having an in-depth understanding of customer needs in line with the Bank’s business appetite and high standard of customer service;

• Grow revenues of the portfolio in charge;

• Collaborate with product partners and internal stakeholders to promote cross selling and deliver quality service to clients;

• Effectively manage the client relationships abreast of external factors influencing international and domestic business (e.g. economic, cultural, geographical, procedural and regulatory requirements);

• Proactively manage associated risks (including operational and credit risks) of the portfolio in charge in a timely manner and strictly adhered to the Bank’s procedures and policies;

• Embody the Bank’s culture principles and required standards in relation to compliance and regulatory affairs;

• Be an advocate for change and champion along the transformation agenda within the Bank.