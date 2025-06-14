Tuyển Product Marketing Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/08/2025
Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 10th floor, Tower 1, Capital Place , 29 Lieu Giai Street, Ngoc Khanh Precinct, Ba Dinh Dist, Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Develop and manage robust relationship with new and existing customers (foreign invested, local large corporates) by having an in-depth understanding of customer needs in line with the Bank’s business appetite and high standard of customer service;
• Grow revenues of the portfolio in charge;
• Collaborate with product partners and internal stakeholders to promote cross selling and deliver quality service to clients;
• Effectively manage the client relationships abreast of external factors influencing international and domestic business (e.g. economic, cultural, geographical, procedural and regulatory requirements);
• Proactively manage associated risks (including operational and credit risks) of the portfolio in charge in a timely manner and strictly adhered to the Bank’s procedures and policies;
• Embody the Bank’s culture principles and required standards in relation to compliance and regulatory affairs;
• Be an advocate for change and champion along the transformation agenda within the Bank.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum 5 years of corporate banking coverage experience in Vietnam with foreign invested and/or local large corporates;

Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch

Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 10th Floor, Tower 1, Capital Place , 29 Lieu Giai Street, Ngoc Khanh Precinct, Ba Dinh Dist, Ha Noi

