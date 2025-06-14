Tuyển Product Marketing Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch
- Hà Nội: 10th floor, Tower 1, Capital Place , 29 Lieu Giai Street, Ngoc Khanh Precinct, Ba Dinh Dist, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Develop and manage robust relationship with new and existing customers (foreign invested, local large corporates) by having an in-depth understanding of customer needs in line with the Bank’s business appetite and high standard of customer service;
• Grow revenues of the portfolio in charge;
• Collaborate with product partners and internal stakeholders to promote cross selling and deliver quality service to clients;
• Effectively manage the client relationships abreast of external factors influencing international and domestic business (e.g. economic, cultural, geographical, procedural and regulatory requirements);
• Proactively manage associated risks (including operational and credit risks) of the portfolio in charge in a timely manner and strictly adhered to the Bank’s procedures and policies;
• Embody the Bank’s culture principles and required standards in relation to compliance and regulatory affairs;
• Be an advocate for change and champion along the transformation agenda within the Bank.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI