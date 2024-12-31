Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI MEDLINE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY: Provide a brief summary of the overall purpose of the role within the organization.

JOB SUMMARY:

Global Leader in the manufacturing and distribution of Medical Devices is seeking a dynamic, creative and hardworking professional with an entrepreneurial mindset who thrives in a fast-paced environment. We are looking for exceptional English communication skills, experience in sourcing in and outside of Vietnam, experience in negotiations including contracts and pricing, and experience managing complex projects. International business experience or degree a plus, science or engineering background also preferable.

CORE JOB RESPONSIBILITIES: List the primary/essential job duties and responsibilities & the objectives of the role.

CORE JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Identify and develop suppliers for Medline products throughout Asia.

2. Project management including product development and sourcing related projects.

3. Price calculation and negotiation.

4. Working across multiple product divisions to advance the sourcing and product development needs of the division.

5. Follow up closely with vendors on sample status and push factories to an earlier finish date.

6. Edit and manage vendors price list by excel tools. Review various prices with purchasing manager and identify new project plans.