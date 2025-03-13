Tuyển Project Manager Virtuos Studios In Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Virtuos Studios In Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: REE Tower, Đoàn Văn Bơ, phường 13, Quận 4, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
In this role, you will work closely with Art/ Tech teams and Artist to deliver high quality art production. Primary responsibilities included managing and supervising different game projects as well as communicating on a daily basis with both internal teams and international clients, such as Microsoft, SONY, EA,...
- Plan and oversee projects to ensure project’s scheduled goals are delivered on time with the highest quality and efficiency possible.
- Define roles and produce schedules and timelines for tasks - in accordance with clients’ requirements.
- Work closely with Art/Tech Leads and Artists to ensure team members’ performance as expectation and project runs smoothly.
- Track the progress of the project, communicating tightly and effectively with international clients on a daily basis, regarding project’s status, schedule, Q&A,…
- Foresee any potential risks and issues during production to come up with the best solutions to mitigate risks and resolve issues.
- Motivate, encourage, and enhance teamwork, relationship between team members (Artists & Managers) to get the team work more efficiently and effectively.
- Evaluate successes and challenges after finishing a certain project to enhance learning for the upcoming projects.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Virtuos Studios In Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Virtuos Studios In Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
