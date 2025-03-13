Tuyển Project Manager Virtuos Studios In Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

In this role, you will work closely with Art/ Tech teams and Artist to deliver high quality art production. Primary responsibilities included managing and supervising different game projects as well as communicating on a daily basis with both internal teams and international clients, such as Microsoft, SONY, EA,...

- Plan and oversee projects to ensure project’s scheduled goals are delivered on time with the highest quality and efficiency possible.

- Define roles and produce schedules and timelines for tasks - in accordance with clients’ requirements.

- Work closely with Art/Tech Leads and Artists to ensure team members’ performance as expectation and project runs smoothly.

- Track the progress of the project, communicating tightly and effectively with international clients on a daily basis, regarding project’s status, schedule, Q&A,…

- Foresee any potential risks and issues during production to come up with the best solutions to mitigate risks and resolve issues.

- Motivate, encourage, and enhance teamwork, relationship between team members (Artists & Managers) to get the team work more efficiently and effectively.

- Evaluate successes and challenges after finishing a certain project to enhance learning for the upcoming projects.