Tuyển Quản lý Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Responsible for handling product/material nonconformity and disposition processes
- Co-oporate with other departments to investigate root cause and take action to prevent nonconformity recurrence
- Responsible for Customer complaint and Countermeasure
- Making first article inspection report to verify the compliance of first product to customer requirement and verify process capability of producing conforming products.
- Review manufacturing procedures, working instructions to find out and resolve any mismatch between document and actual operation
- Communicate with customers with regards to quality issue
- Prepare and respond to customer audit
- Engage in Process and Product quality improvement.
- Communicate with supplier to address concerns and follow up supplier investigation and corrective action to prevent nonconformity recurrence.
- Analysis material nonconformity rate to evaluate supplier performance.
- Responsible for worker/inspector certification.
- Other tasks as required by superiors.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI