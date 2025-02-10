Tuyển Quản lý Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Responsible for handling product/material nonconformity and disposition processes

- Co-oporate with other departments to investigate root cause and take action to prevent nonconformity recurrence

- Responsible for Customer complaint and Countermeasure

- Making first article inspection report to verify the compliance of first product to customer requirement and verify process capability of producing conforming products.

- Review manufacturing procedures, working instructions to find out and resolve any mismatch between document and actual operation

- Communicate with customers with regards to quality issue

- Prepare and respond to customer audit

- Engage in Process and Product quality improvement.

- Communicate with supplier to address concerns and follow up supplier investigation and corrective action to prevent nonconformity recurrence.

- Analysis material nonconformity rate to evaluate supplier performance.

- Responsible for worker/inspector certification.

- Other tasks as required by superiors.