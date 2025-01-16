Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/03/2025
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot I3 – 1, D1 street, Saigon High Tech Park, Thu Duc City, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Challenge of the Proposal Specialist in a few words
The Proposal Specialist is seen as the Project Manager of each proposal as it entails expertise in coordination, financial aspects and great organizational skills.
Your contribution in the role of Proposal Specialist:
• Manage multiple RFP/RFI/RFQ simultaneously. Establish priorities and monitor the progress of each proposal to make sure to respect timeline constraints.
• Works in collaboration with customers as well as various business units (Sales, Finance, Project Management, Engineering, Legal) to ensure Averna’s business offer is well aligned with client’s expectations and according to established standards.
• Prepares proposal documents and coordinates all of the efforts involved in obtaining effort and cost estimates.
• Reviews contract legal terms, in collaboration with the legal department.
• Works with procurement as needed to gather and verify material costs and lead times.
• Validates the accuracy of the information and builds the pricing strategy alongside the Sales Manager as well as the cost structure with Finance.
• Communicates with internal stakeholders (Sales Manager, Executives) in the event of a contractual deviation or discrepancy in meeting a customer requirement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot I3 – 1, D1 street, Saigon High Tech Park, Dist. 9, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-admin-sales-support-sales-associate-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job310280
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 39 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NAC Viet Resources
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate NAC Viet Resources làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 800 USD
NAC Viet Resources
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ESRI Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate ESRI Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ESRI Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Creative Force
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Creative Force làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD
Creative Force
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Tập đoàn OMG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bunny Drinkie
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Bunny Drinkie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bunny Drinkie
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 39 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NAC Viet Resources
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate NAC Viet Resources làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 800 USD
NAC Viet Resources
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ESRI Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate ESRI Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ESRI Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH H&L TEXTILE CORP.
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Südwolle Group Vietnam (Dalat Worsted Spinning Mill & Ninh Thuan Dyeing Textile Factory)
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Creative Force
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Creative Force làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD
Creative Force
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 275 Triệu ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Nhân thọ Generali Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Nhân thọ Generali Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Vật Tư Khoa Học Công Nghệ T&T làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD Công Ty TNHH Vật Tư Khoa Học Công Nghệ T&T
500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Texchem Materials (Vietnam) Co Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Texchem Materials (Vietnam) Co Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited (UOB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited (UOB)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Premier Fashion Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Premier Fashion Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Posco E&C Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Posco E&C Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Ecu Worldwide Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ecu Worldwide Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trusting Social
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN VIỆT NAM GS INDUSTRY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN VIỆT NAM GS INDUSTRY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Biosciences làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Biosciences
500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Eureka Blue Sky (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu Eureka Blue Sky (Vietnam)
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Seacret Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 600 USD Seacret Limited Company
500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Vật Tư Khoa Học Công Nghệ T&T làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD Công Ty TNHH Vật Tư Khoa Học Công Nghệ T&T
500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank, Ho Chi Minh Rep Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank, Ho Chi Minh Rep Office
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực
800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Bản Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Bản Việt
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Văn Phòng Đại Diện Kukdong Mes Limited Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Văn Phòng Đại Diện Kukdong Mes Limited Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Vận Tải Cường Quốc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Vận Tải Cường Quốc
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Gloria Jeans Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gloria Jeans Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Chubb Insurance Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chubb Insurance Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Hai Phong Industrial Technology JSC (Hapco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD Hai Phong Industrial Technology JSC (Hapco)
500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm