Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot I3 – 1, D1 street, Saigon High Tech Park, Thu Duc City, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Challenge of the Proposal Specialist in a few words
The Proposal Specialist is seen as the Project Manager of each proposal as it entails expertise in coordination, financial aspects and great organizational skills.
Your contribution in the role of Proposal Specialist:
• Manage multiple RFP/RFI/RFQ simultaneously. Establish priorities and monitor the progress of each proposal to make sure to respect timeline constraints.
• Works in collaboration with customers as well as various business units (Sales, Finance, Project Management, Engineering, Legal) to ensure Averna’s business offer is well aligned with client’s expectations and according to established standards.
• Prepares proposal documents and coordinates all of the efforts involved in obtaining effort and cost estimates.
• Reviews contract legal terms, in collaboration with the legal department.
• Works with procurement as needed to gather and verify material costs and lead times.
• Validates the accuracy of the information and builds the pricing strategy alongside the Sales Manager as well as the cost structure with Finance.
• Communicates with internal stakeholders (Sales Manager, Executives) in the event of a contractual deviation or discrepancy in meeting a customer requirement.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM
