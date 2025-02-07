Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại FE CREDIT
- Hồ Chí Minh: REE Tower, No. 09 Doan Van Bo Street
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. OBJECTIVES:
Manage and supervise operations of Legal Support Department, includes scopes related to collateral
handling and civil lawsuits for credit contracts following company regulations to improve collections
efficiency
2. RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Work with related departments to forecast the inflow of litigation accounts and the estimated ligation target
for the coming year and the monthly to staff and agencies
• Plan and monitor annual budget for contests, motivation on Litigation Dept. within budget
• Design the monthly plan of actions for the Department with the assign,nent of litigation target and other
tasks
• Build, develop and continuously ensure the efficiency of regulations, policies and procedures related to the
management of collection legal support
• Department's activities in accordance with the approved regulations, policies and procedures
• Design appropriate policies, procedures and processes which help to manage and enhance efficiency of
collection legal support
• Implement as required and support the optimization of the automation systems and associated with business
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
