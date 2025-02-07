Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. OBJECTIVES:

Manage and supervise operations of Legal Support Department, includes scopes related to collateral

handling and civil lawsuits for credit contracts following company regulations to improve collections

efficiency

2. RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Work with related departments to forecast the inflow of litigation accounts and the estimated ligation target

for the coming year and the monthly to staff and agencies

• Plan and monitor annual budget for contests, motivation on Litigation Dept. within budget

• Design the monthly plan of actions for the Department with the assign,nent of litigation target and other

tasks

• Build, develop and continuously ensure the efficiency of regulations, policies and procedures related to the

management of collection legal support

• Department's activities in accordance with the approved regulations, policies and procedures

• Design appropriate policies, procedures and processes which help to manage and enhance efficiency of

collection legal support

• Implement as required and support the optimization of the automation systems and associated with business