Tuyển Sales Manager Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 22, tòa nhà Pearl Plaza, 561A, Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP.HCM, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary
We are seeking an experienced Export Sales to drive international sales and build strategic partnerships for our products. This role involves market expansion, distributor management, and operational excellence in the FMCG sector.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and execute strategies to grow sales in target regions (Asia, ME, Africa, etc.).
• Build and manage relationships with distributors, negotiate contracts, and monitor performance.
• Conduct market analysis to identify opportunities and optimize product pricing and distribution.
• Oversee inventory planning and ensure alignment between demand and supply chain operations.
• Lead promotional campaigns and ensure compliance with local market regulations.
• Train and mentor overseas sales teams to enhance product knowledge and sales effectiveness.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor’s degree in Economics major or related field (MBA preferred).
Tại Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
