Tuyển Sales Manager Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary

We are seeking an experienced Export Sales to drive international sales and build strategic partnerships for our products. This role involves market expansion, distributor management, and operational excellence in the FMCG sector.

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop and execute strategies to grow sales in target regions (Asia, ME, Africa, etc.).

• Build and manage relationships with distributors, negotiate contracts, and monitor performance.

• Conduct market analysis to identify opportunities and optimize product pricing and distribution.

• Oversee inventory planning and ensure alignment between demand and supply chain operations.

• Lead promotional campaigns and ensure compliance with local market regulations.

• Train and mentor overseas sales teams to enhance product knowledge and sales effectiveness.