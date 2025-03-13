Tuyển Sales Manager Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office

Sales Manager

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 22, tòa nhà Pearl Plaza, 561A, Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP.HCM, Việt Nam

Job Summary
We are seeking an experienced Export Sales to drive international sales and build strategic partnerships for our products. This role involves market expansion, distributor management, and operational excellence in the FMCG sector.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and execute strategies to grow sales in target regions (Asia, ME, Africa, etc.).
• Build and manage relationships with distributors, negotiate contracts, and monitor performance.
• Conduct market analysis to identify opportunities and optimize product pricing and distribution.
• Oversee inventory planning and ensure alignment between demand and supply chain operations.
• Lead promotional campaigns and ensure compliance with local market regulations.
• Train and mentor overseas sales teams to enhance product knowledge and sales effectiveness.

• 6-10 years of experience in overseas sales/export management, preferably in FMCG (Food), with 3–5 years in a leadership role.
• Bachelor’s degree in Economics major or related field (MBA preferred).

Tại Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 22th Floor, Pearl Plaza, 561A Dien Bien Phu St, Ward 25, Binh Thanh Dist, HCMC

