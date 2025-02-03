Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH COEX VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH COEX VINA
- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 8, 162 Pasteur, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCM City
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
• Search and develop relationships with potential business partners.
• Analyze the needs of customers and partners to propose suitable collaboration opportunities.
• Establish and manage the business connection process, including planning and organizing meetings, events, and conferences.
• Build and maintain relationships with current and potential customers and partners.
• Manage the call center team, ensuring customer service operations are conducted professionally and effectively.
• Recruiting part-time staff according to exhibition needs to be in charge of the office and at the exhibition
• Manage the database and buyer lists through CRM systems, Google Sheets, and Google Forms.
• Coordinate and arrange work schedules for buyers, ensuring convenience and alignment with the overall meeting schedule with sellers.
• Collaborate closely with other departments to ensure work is executed efficiently.
• Evaluate and analyze the effectiveness of business networking activities and improve processes.
• Prepare weekly reports.
• Perform other tasks as assigned by superiors
