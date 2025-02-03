Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH COEX VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH COEX VINA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH COEX VINA

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH COEX VINA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 8, 162 Pasteur, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCM City

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
• Search and develop relationships with potential business partners.
• Analyze the needs of customers and partners to propose suitable collaboration opportunities.
• Establish and manage the business connection process, including planning and organizing meetings, events, and conferences.
• Build and maintain relationships with current and potential customers and partners.
• Manage the call center team, ensuring customer service operations are conducted professionally and effectively.
• Recruiting part-time staff according to exhibition needs to be in charge of the office and at the exhibition
• Manage the database and buyer lists through CRM systems, Google Sheets, and Google Forms.
• Coordinate and arrange work schedules for buyers, ensuring convenience and alignment with the overall meeting schedule with sellers.
• Collaborate closely with other departments to ensure work is executed efficiently.
• Evaluate and analyze the effectiveness of business networking activities and improve processes.
• Prepare weekly reports.
• Perform other tasks as assigned by superiors
Những nhiệm vụ và trách nhiệm chính:
Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH COEX VINA

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 8, số 162 Pasteur, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

