Tuyển Sales Marketing CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lô TH1a, Khu thương Nghiệp Nam, Đường số 7, khu chế xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Build training materials and conduct training courses for nationwide sales consultants, specialized in the topics of sales prospecting skills (online and offline), selling skills including premium customer experience, negotiation, and sale closing, etc.
• Consolidate training reports and generate action plans to further improve sales consultants' performance.
• Regularly conduct Training Needs Analysis and Competitor Analysis to develop new training curriculums to help improve sales consultants' capabilities.
• Contribute to the Sales Training plan for all dealers on annually, quarterly, and monthly cadences.
• Conduct monthly Sales Training Audit for all dealers to ensure sales SOPs are followed, therefore maintain premium customer experience.
• Support the training team and other departments upon request by the Training Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University graduate with relevant majors.
• Fluent English written and speaking skills.

Tại CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd

CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô TH1a, Khu thương Nghiệp Nam, Đường số 7, khu chế xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7

