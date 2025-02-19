Tuyển Sales Marketing CTY TNHH Hình Tượng Ô Tô Việt Nam - Motor Image Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Build training materials and conduct training courses for nationwide sales consultants, specialized in the topics of sales prospecting skills (online and offline), selling skills including premium customer experience, negotiation, and sale closing, etc.

• Consolidate training reports and generate action plans to further improve sales consultants' performance.

• Regularly conduct Training Needs Analysis and Competitor Analysis to develop new training curriculums to help improve sales consultants' capabilities.

• Contribute to the Sales Training plan for all dealers on annually, quarterly, and monthly cadences.

• Conduct monthly Sales Training Audit for all dealers to ensure sales SOPs are followed, therefore maintain premium customer experience.

• Support the training team and other departments upon request by the Training Manager.