Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Social Media Strategy & Execution (70% of role):
• Develop and Implement Social Media Strategies:
• Create and execute comprehensive social media (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest) strategies aligned with brand vision and business goals.
• Identify target audiences and tailor content to resonate with our target customers.
• Utilize a commercial mindset to drive sales and achieve business objectives through social media.
• Leverage ManyChat or other marketing automation tools to drive conversions from social media followers to email subscribers.
• Use Hootsuite to track content performance, audience insights, and engagement metrics. Prepare regular reports and actionable insights to optimize campaigns.
• Community Building:
• Build and grow our social media communities from scratch, fostering strong relationships with followers.
• Implement strategies to increase follower engagement, loyalty, and advocacy.
• Monitor and interact with our social media communities, responding to comments, messages, and customer inquiries in a timely manner.
• Content Creation & Collaboration:
• Collaborate with designers and the Ads Team to draft content and visuals for both organic social posts and paid social media ads.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Fully remote work with flexible hours. Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance. A clear career advancement path, plus opportunities to build a B2C team as the company grows—enhancing your leadership and team-building skills. A

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

