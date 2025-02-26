Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Social Media Strategy & Execution (70% of role):

• Develop and Implement Social Media Strategies:

• Create and execute comprehensive social media (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest) strategies aligned with brand vision and business goals.

• Identify target audiences and tailor content to resonate with our target customers.

• Utilize a commercial mindset to drive sales and achieve business objectives through social media.

• Leverage ManyChat or other marketing automation tools to drive conversions from social media followers to email subscribers.

• Use Hootsuite to track content performance, audience insights, and engagement metrics. Prepare regular reports and actionable insights to optimize campaigns.

• Community Building:

• Build and grow our social media communities from scratch, fostering strong relationships with followers.

• Implement strategies to increase follower engagement, loyalty, and advocacy.

• Monitor and interact with our social media communities, responding to comments, messages, and customer inquiries in a timely manner.

• Content Creation & Collaboration:

• Collaborate with designers and the Ads Team to draft content and visuals for both organic social posts and paid social media ads.