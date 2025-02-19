Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH INTELLIGENT T&E làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH INTELLIGENT T&E
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH INTELLIGENT T&E

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTELLIGENT T&E

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà Waseco, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Executionlab is a software development company based in Ho Chi Minh City that works on digital transformation projects for many clients mainly from Japan.
Executionlab
We are looking for a Bridge Software Engineer (BrSE) to join our team. If you're an experienced IT-comtor, who is willing to take on the BrSE career path, you're welcome to apply.
We are looking for a
to join our team. If you're an experienced IT-comtor, who is willing to take on the BrSE career path, you're welcome to apply.
Job Description
- Interact directly with clients
- Improve your skills to become BrSE (if you are an ITComtor) or Bridge Project Manager (BPM) in the future.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You're required to:
[MUST] Have Japanese N2 level or higher/Excellent business conversation skills.
Japanese N2
[MUST] Have 2 years of working experience in Japanese IT companies (software/game/product)
2 years of working experience
Preferably have experience working on-site in Japan
Preferably
experience working on-site in Japan
Have excellent communication skills, good logical thinking skills, good self-management skills.
Be able to multi-task, to work in teams and independently.
Be a fast learner, creative, proactive, and able to work under high pressure.
Background as a software engineer (in any position) is preferable.
JAPANESE CV OR 履歴書 IS REQUIRED

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTELLIGENT T&E Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Great salary package. Year-end Bonus.
Salary and performance review TWICE a year.
MacBook is provided.
A young, friendly work environment with highly skilled team members
Annual health check-ups for all staff.
Coffee, drinks, and a pantry full of sweets and snacks.
Monthly party with food and drinks.
Free language training: English and Japanese.
Gifts or allowances for wedding, maternity, Women’s day, and Children Day
Sports clubs to maintain your balanced health: running, football, badminton

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTELLIGENT T&E

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH INTELLIGENT T&E

CÔNG TY TNHH INTELLIGENT T&E

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 802-803, Tầng 8, Tòa nhà Waseco, số 10 Phổ Quang, Phường 2, Tân Bình, TP.HCM

