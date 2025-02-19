Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH INTELLIGENT T&E làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Executionlab is a software development company based in Ho Chi Minh City that works on digital transformation projects for many clients mainly from Japan.

We are looking for a Bridge Software Engineer (BrSE) to join our team. If you're an experienced IT-comtor, who is willing to take on the BrSE career path, you're welcome to apply.

to join our team. If you're an experienced IT-comtor, who is willing to take on the BrSE career path, you're welcome to apply.

- Interact directly with clients

- Improve your skills to become BrSE (if you are an ITComtor) or Bridge Project Manager (BPM) in the future.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

[MUST] Have Japanese N2 level or higher/Excellent business conversation skills.

[MUST] Have 2 years of working experience in Japanese IT companies (software/game/product)

Preferably have experience working on-site in Japan

experience working on-site in Japan

Have excellent communication skills, good logical thinking skills, good self-management skills.

Be able to multi-task, to work in teams and independently.

Be a fast learner, creative, proactive, and able to work under high pressure.

Background as a software engineer (in any position) is preferable.

JAPANESE CV OR 履歴書 IS REQUIRED

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTELLIGENT T&E Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Great salary package. Year-end Bonus.

Salary and performance review TWICE a year.

MacBook is provided.

A young, friendly work environment with highly skilled team members

Annual health check-ups for all staff.

Coffee, drinks, and a pantry full of sweets and snacks.

Monthly party with food and drinks.

Free language training: English and Japanese.

Gifts or allowances for wedding, maternity, Women’s day, and Children Day

Sports clubs to maintain your balanced health: running, football, badminton

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTELLIGENT T&E

