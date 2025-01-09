Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Act as a strategic partner to business leaders, providing HR guidance and support.

• Develop and implement HR initiatives that align with the company and department’s objectives and enhance overall organizational effectiveness.

• Foster strong relationships with business units to understand their needs and deliver customized HR solutions.

• Lead talent management efforts, including workforce planning, succession planning, and leadership development.

• Drive employee engagement and retention strategies to build a high-performance culture.

• Utilize HR metrics and analytics to provide insights and support data-driven decision-making.

• Ensure compliance with local labor laws and global HR policies.

• Manage and resolve complex employee relations issues with a focus on maintaining a positive work environment.

• Champion diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across the organization.