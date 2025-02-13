Tuyển Software Engineer Hella Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Your Tasks

In the business division Electronics you will be working with the software test team for electronics control units.

• Analyze system and software requirements of automotive electronics module & system over the entire product development cycle;

• Design and maintain test specification based on requirements;

• Perform test according to test specification;

• Bug report and bug trace;

• Primarily responsible on design test process and improve the test flow;

• Coach assistant and engineer in technical issue;

• Take part in the interview process;

• Other job assigned by department manager.