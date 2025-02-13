Tuyển Software Engineer Hella Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Software Engineer Hella Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hella Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Hella Vietnam

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Hella Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Your Tasks
In the business division Electronics you will be working with the software test team for electronics control units.
• Analyze system and software requirements of automotive electronics module & system over the entire product development cycle;
• Design and maintain test specification based on requirements;
• Perform test according to test specification;
• Bug report and bug trace;
• Primarily responsible on design test process and improve the test flow;
• Coach assistant and engineer in technical issue;
• Take part in the interview process;
• Other job assigned by department manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor degree or above in Electrical Engineering or equivalent;
• More than 5 years relevant experience in software or system testing, preferably in automotive or embedded system field;

Tại Hella Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hella Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hella Vietnam

Hella Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 14th Floor, 9TDT Tower, 9 Ton Duc Thang, District 1, HCM City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

