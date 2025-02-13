Tuyển Software Engineer Hella Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Hella Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Your Tasks
In the business division Electronics you will be working with the software test team for electronics control units.
• Analyze system and software requirements of automotive electronics module & system over the entire product development cycle;
• Design and maintain test specification based on requirements;
• Perform test according to test specification;
• Bug report and bug trace;
• Primarily responsible on design test process and improve the test flow;
• Coach assistant and engineer in technical issue;
• Take part in the interview process;
• Other job assigned by department manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• More than 5 years relevant experience in software or system testing, preferably in automotive or embedded system field;
