Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THANH TOÁN NEO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 66 Phó Đức Chính, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design and implement an architecture (hardware, software) that supports the enterprise infrastructure of the whole organization, focusing on infrastructure for delivery teams; on cloud (AWS ) and on-premise; both physical, virtual machines and dockerized containers (Kubernetes).

Design and ensure the system backups and in place and disaster recovery is planned.

Ensure the servers/applications are monitored properly across the whole delivery organization and alerts are set up for necessary actions to address the problems ASAP.

Setup monitoring mechanism to be able to optimize the resource usage across the organization.

Standardize configuration and deployment for technical projects in the delivery organization.

Identify the potential technology innovations and engage with businesses that increase infrastructure flexibility, reliability, scalability, resilience, availability, performance, and cost-effectiveness.

Make sure all infrastructure architectures & info documented.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 years of experience as a DevOps engineer.

Strong understanding of all Amazon AWS, Azure Cloud Services is plus.

Strong experience with multiple Infrastructure as Code like CloudFormation/Terraform/Helm/Ansible for infrastructure provisioning in cloud environments.

Containerize Orchestration – Experience in container technology and its concepts such as Docker, Kubernetes.

Experience with Nginx, Kong and Message Queue Kafka, RabbitMQ.

Hands-on experience in operating and maintaining high intensive RDBMS/NoSQL databases and search engines (e.g MySQL, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, etc.).

Well-working experience with source control and its related concepts (Git, Gitflow, branches, tags, etc.).

Have knowledge and work experiences with one of the following monitor systems such as Telegraf, InfluxDB, Grafana, AWS Cloudwatch, Prometheus.

Logging systems such as Elastic Stack (ELK/EFK).

Error exception tracking & APM tracing such as Datadog APM, Elasticsearch APM is a big plus.

Extensive experience in setting up and maintaining CI/CD processes using self-managed tools or relevant cloud technologies (e.g Jenkins, Spinnaker, etc.).

Strong DevOps mindset and excellent team player (Calm, Cooperative, Problem-solving focus, no Ego, Trust, and Respect).

Knowledge of algorithms, data structures, complexity analysis, and software design.

Knowledge about Computer Security, Application Security, and Security Standards.

Advanced Database tuning and debugging skills (slow queries identification, performance tuning, security hardening, high-availability setup).

Experience working in Fintech or Payment gateway company.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THANH TOÁN NEO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary attractive

13th month salary

Monthly activities

Treated to team-building activities and exciting company trips.

Help keep employees healthy

Endless Personal Growth Opportunity

Young professional working environment with plenty of opportunities to learn and grow and promotion opportunities.

Intensive Training Program

Opportunities for promotions and career development in a dynamic.

