Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH HCL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH HCL VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/12/2024
System Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HCL VIETNAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Level 11, Five Star Tower

- 28 Bis Mạc Dinh Chi Street, Da Kao Ward, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As an Unix Engineer, you will work as part of a team with a mission to ensure the health of the EBD platform, thus making the right data accessible to our people and customers through tools and channels to drive faster and more informed decision making, removing friction and ultimately delivering a world class customer experience.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You will ideally bring the following:
Basic Skills:

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HCL VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Salary: Completely feel free to tell us your expected number!!!
• 18 paid leaves/year (12 annual leaves and 6 personal leaves)
• Insurance plan based on full salary + 13th month salary + Performance bonus
• Meal allowance of 730,000 VND/month
• 100% full salary and benefits as an official employee from the 1st day of working
• Medical benefit for employee and family
• Working in a fast-paced, flexible, and multinational working environment.
• Chance to travel onsite (in 49 countries)
• Free snacks, refreshment, and parking
• Internal training (Technical & Functional & English)
• Working with outstanding colleagues coming from top universities and top companies in Vietnam and foreign countries
• Friendly environment with flexible working hours, hybrid mode.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HCL VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 17, Tòa nhà Leadvisors Tower, Số 643 Phạm Văn Đồng , Phường Cổ Nhuế 1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

