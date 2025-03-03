Tuyển Tester Geniee Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

With high–tech advantage, Geniee is one of the leading Supply Side Platforms (SSP) in Asia, being headquartered in Japan.

Invested by Softbank group (one of the largest Japanese mobile carriers), Geniee is expanding business across Southeast Asia and the US. According to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2016 Ranking, Geniee ranked in the top 200 of companies in APAC.

With the success of the media solution business in Japan, we (“GENIEE INTERNATIONAL GROUP”) have established and accelerated localization in each country: Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and India, providing clients with our cutting-edge Ad technology and Marketing technology solution business.

We are looking for potential candidates who are expected to be core members of Geniee Vietnam. To be part of the Geniee group, you will have the chance to work in a challenging international working environment with passionate and friendly colleagues.

Apply and become a Genieer today!

Job description:

- Conduct market research, new partner/ competitor evaluation and approach

- Understand Geniee’s services from an intellectual and applied perspective; transfer that knowledge to clients;