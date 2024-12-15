Tuyển Tiếng Trung CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Tiếng Trung CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/01/2025
CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM

Tiếng Trung

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tiếng Trung Tại CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
12 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: Công ty cách Xã Nhật Tân, Huyện Bình Chánh 15 phút xe máy, Bình Chánh, Huyện Bến Lức

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Trung Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

Tìm kiếm nhà cung cấp và báo giá theo quy trình mua hàng đối với MRO, PR / Following general procurement guidelines and procedue to support MRO PR quotation and supplier selection
Following general procurement guidelines and procedue to support MRO PR quotation and supplier selection
Thực hiện các hoạt động mua hàng MRO và BOM: tạo đơn hàng, theo dõi đặt hàng, cập nhật thông tin, đảm bảo giao hàng đúng thời hạn và đúng chất lượng / Daily indirec material MRO and BOM material purchasing activity, order releasing, schedule update, delivery following etc.
Daily indirec material MRO and BOM material purchasing activity, order releasing, schedule update, delivery following etc.
Phối hợp khảo sát, đánh giá nhà cung cấp / Support supplier survey and evaluation
Support supplier survey and evaluation
Cập nhật, duy trì thông tin mua hàng trên hệ thống ERP / ERP system purchasing data maintenance
ERP system purchasing data maintenance

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Kinh nghiệm làm việc trong môi trường sản xuất, ưu tiên ngành gia công lắp ráp bản mạch điện tử / Working experience in manufatoring enviroment, EMS industry referred
Working experience in manufatoring enviroment, EMS industry referred
Có kiến thức cơ bản về tài chính, tuân thủ thương mại và mua hàng quốc tế / Knowledge about basic finance, trade compliance and international procurement
Knowledge about basic finance, trade compliance and international procurement
Kỹ năng giao tiếp tốt để tương tác với các bộ phận, kỹ năng thương lượng với NCC / Good communication skills, especcially for cross functions
Good communication skills, especcially for cross functions
Làm việc chủ động, quản lý thời gian hiệu quả / Pro-active working attitude, good at working task prioritizatio
Pro-active working attitude, good at working task prioritizatio
Tiếng Trung giao dịch với nhà cung cấp, biết thêm Tiếng Anh thì có lợi thế / Chinese is must. English is a plus
/ Chinese is must. English is a plus

Tại CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập theo năng lực / Competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications.
Competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications.
Chế độ phúc lợi theo quy định Luật Lao động / Comprehensive benefits package that meets all legal requirements
Comprehensive benefits package that meets all legal requirements
Công ty mới thành lập / A newly established and expanded company
A newly established and expanded company
Môi trường làm việc quốc tế / International work environment
International work environment
Quản lý hướng dẫn tận tình và quan tâm đến nhân viên / Supportive leadership and comprehensive training programs.
Supportive leadership and comprehensive training programs.
Nghỉ luân phiên Thứ 7 / Rotating weekend-off (Saturdays)
Rotating weekend-off (Saturdays)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM

CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô D10-1, Đường Dọc 2, KCN Phú An Thạnh, Xã An Thạnh, Huyện Bến Lức, Tỉnh Long An

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

