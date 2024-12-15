Tuyển Tiếng Trung CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tiếng Trung Tại CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM
- Long An: Công ty cách Xã Nhật Tân, Huyện Bình Chánh 15 phút xe máy, Bình Chánh, Huyện Bến Lức
Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Trung Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu
Tìm kiếm nhà cung cấp và báo giá theo quy trình mua hàng đối với MRO, PR / Following general procurement guidelines and procedue to support MRO PR quotation and supplier selection
Thực hiện các hoạt động mua hàng MRO và BOM: tạo đơn hàng, theo dõi đặt hàng, cập nhật thông tin, đảm bảo giao hàng đúng thời hạn và đúng chất lượng / Daily indirec material MRO and BOM material purchasing activity, order releasing, schedule update, delivery following etc.
Phối hợp khảo sát, đánh giá nhà cung cấp / Support supplier survey and evaluation
Cập nhật, duy trì thông tin mua hàng trên hệ thống ERP / ERP system purchasing data maintenance
Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Working experience in manufatoring enviroment, EMS industry referred
Có kiến thức cơ bản về tài chính, tuân thủ thương mại và mua hàng quốc tế / Knowledge about basic finance, trade compliance and international procurement
Kỹ năng giao tiếp tốt để tương tác với các bộ phận, kỹ năng thương lượng với NCC / Good communication skills, especcially for cross functions
Làm việc chủ động, quản lý thời gian hiệu quả / Pro-active working attitude, good at working task prioritizatio
Tiếng Trung giao dịch với nhà cung cấp, biết thêm Tiếng Anh thì có lợi thế / Chinese is must. English is a plus
Tại CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications.
Chế độ phúc lợi theo quy định Luật Lao động / Comprehensive benefits package that meets all legal requirements
Công ty mới thành lập / A newly established and expanded company
Môi trường làm việc quốc tế / International work environment
Quản lý hướng dẫn tận tình và quan tâm đến nhân viên / Supportive leadership and comprehensive training programs.
Nghỉ luân phiên Thứ 7 / Rotating weekend-off (Saturdays)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM
