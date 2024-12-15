Tuyển Tiếng Trung CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Long An: Công ty cách Xã Nhật Tân, Huyện Bình Chánh 15 phút xe máy, Bình Chánh, Huyện Bến Lức

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Trung Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

Tìm kiếm nhà cung cấp và báo giá theo quy trình mua hàng đối với MRO, PR / Following general procurement guidelines and procedue to support MRO PR quotation and supplier selection

Following general procurement guidelines and procedue to support MRO PR quotation and supplier selection

Thực hiện các hoạt động mua hàng MRO và BOM: tạo đơn hàng, theo dõi đặt hàng, cập nhật thông tin, đảm bảo giao hàng đúng thời hạn và đúng chất lượng / Daily indirec material MRO and BOM material purchasing activity, order releasing, schedule update, delivery following etc.

Daily indirec material MRO and BOM material purchasing activity, order releasing, schedule update, delivery following etc.

Phối hợp khảo sát, đánh giá nhà cung cấp / Support supplier survey and evaluation

Support supplier survey and evaluation

Cập nhật, duy trì thông tin mua hàng trên hệ thống ERP / ERP system purchasing data maintenance

ERP system purchasing data maintenance

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Kinh nghiệm làm việc trong môi trường sản xuất, ưu tiên ngành gia công lắp ráp bản mạch điện tử / Working experience in manufatoring enviroment, EMS industry referred

Working experience in manufatoring enviroment, EMS industry referred

Có kiến thức cơ bản về tài chính, tuân thủ thương mại và mua hàng quốc tế / Knowledge about basic finance, trade compliance and international procurement

Knowledge about basic finance, trade compliance and international procurement

Kỹ năng giao tiếp tốt để tương tác với các bộ phận, kỹ năng thương lượng với NCC / Good communication skills, especcially for cross functions

Good communication skills, especcially for cross functions

Làm việc chủ động, quản lý thời gian hiệu quả / Pro-active working attitude, good at working task prioritizatio

Pro-active working attitude, good at working task prioritizatio

Tiếng Trung giao dịch với nhà cung cấp, biết thêm Tiếng Anh thì có lợi thế / Chinese is must. English is a plus

/ Chinese is must. English is a plus

Tại CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập theo năng lực / Competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications.

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications.

Chế độ phúc lợi theo quy định Luật Lao động / Comprehensive benefits package that meets all legal requirements

Comprehensive benefits package that meets all legal requirements

Công ty mới thành lập / A newly established and expanded company

A newly established and expanded company

Môi trường làm việc quốc tế / International work environment

International work environment

Quản lý hướng dẫn tận tình và quan tâm đến nhân viên / Supportive leadership and comprehensive training programs.

Supportive leadership and comprehensive training programs.

Nghỉ luân phiên Thứ 7 / Rotating weekend-off (Saturdays)

Rotating weekend-off (Saturdays)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTY TNHH EMI ASIA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin