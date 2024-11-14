Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH OHMYHOTEL&CO VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH OHMYHOTEL&CO VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH OHMYHOTEL&CO VN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH OHMYHOTEL&CO VN

Trade Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OHMYHOTEL&CO VN

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 127 Ung Văn Khiêm, Phường 25, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Conduct consumer and market research
Identify how our brand is currently positioned in the market
Design a research-based brand strategy
Develop and execute marketing campaigns aimed at communicating our brand message
Communicate our brand personality internally and align company around foundational ideas
Lead marketing team members through campaigns
Measure and report on success of marketing campaigns
Anticipate consumer trends and keep brand up to date

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3- 5 years of experience in Marketing
Experience managing multiple projects and adhering to deadlines.
Clear copywriting and editing skills.
Strong organizational, communication, and customer service skills.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office or Google Workspace.
Language: English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OHMYHOTEL&CO VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Extra healthcare insurance and checkups;
• Company events: Company trips, team building, employee care, ....
• Friendly management, flexible semi-scrum/agile environment.
• Annual salary review

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OHMYHOTEL&CO VN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH OHMYHOTEL&CO VN

CÔNG TY TNHH OHMYHOTEL&CO VN

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 127 Ung Văn Khiêm, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

