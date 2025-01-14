Tuyển Tư vấn du học ISC EDUCATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Expert Guidance: Offer valuable advice to both students and parents on choosing the right schools, programs, or educational pathways that align with the student's abilities, interests, and career aspirations, with a wholeheart.

• Customer Service orientation and pro-active follow-up to convert from potential leads to meet the sales target.

• Following up students’ applications and keeping students posted/ informed on offers/ rejections by the institutions.

• Application document checking and preparation, coordination and liaison with overseas institutions regarding progress of application.

• Manage assigned projects such as seminars and interview workshops.

• Other duties as assigned by the Line Manager.