Tuyển Tư vấn du học ISC EDUCATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ISC EDUCATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
ISC EDUCATION

Tư vấn du học

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn du học Tại ISC EDUCATION

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 8th Floor, Deaha Tower, 2 Dao Tan, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn du học Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Expert Guidance: Offer valuable advice to both students and parents on choosing the right schools, programs, or educational pathways that align with the student's abilities, interests, and career aspirations, with a wholeheart.
• Customer Service orientation and pro-active follow-up to convert from potential leads to meet the sales target.
• Following up students’ applications and keeping students posted/ informed on offers/ rejections by the institutions.
• Application document checking and preparation, coordination and liaison with overseas institutions regarding progress of application.
• Manage assigned projects such as seminars and interview workshops.
• Other duties as assigned by the Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor or master degree from a reputable international institution is an advantage
• Passionate about education and counselling.
• Strong researching skills.
• Proficient in Spoken & Written English

Tại ISC EDUCATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ISC EDUCATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ISC EDUCATION

ISC EDUCATION

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Office 1: Phu Dien Building, No. 83A Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi | Office 2: 8th Daeha building, 360 Kim Ma, Ba Dinh, Hanoi | Office 3: 5th Fl., 35 Mac Dinh Chi, Dakao, District 1, HCMC

