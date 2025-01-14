Tuyển Tư vấn du học ISC EDUCATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn du học Tại ISC EDUCATION
- Hà Nội: 8th Floor, Deaha Tower, 2 Dao Tan, Ba Dinh, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn du học Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Expert Guidance: Offer valuable advice to both students and parents on choosing the right schools, programs, or educational pathways that align with the student's abilities, interests, and career aspirations, with a wholeheart.
• Customer Service orientation and pro-active follow-up to convert from potential leads to meet the sales target.
• Following up students’ applications and keeping students posted/ informed on offers/ rejections by the institutions.
• Application document checking and preparation, coordination and liaison with overseas institutions regarding progress of application.
• Manage assigned projects such as seminars and interview workshops.
• Other duties as assigned by the Line Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Passionate about education and counselling.
• Strong researching skills.
• Proficient in Spoken & Written English
Tại ISC EDUCATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ISC EDUCATION
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
