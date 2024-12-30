Tuyển Business Analyst VPBank - Https://tuyendung.vpbank.com.vn/ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Analyze and propose improvements for the auto-approval/digitization strategy to improve the process and increase the competitiveness of lending products in the market

- Investigate, research and evaluate Fintech solutions to apply into the auto-approval/digitization flows

- Analyze business needs from relevant departments and coordinate with IT/solution providers to implement changes to the auto-approval/digitization flows

- Communicate, instruct and advise relevant business departments to find the optimal solution for the requirements deployed on the system.

- Coordinating and participating in projects related to the digitalized lending flow. Be responsible for areas related to credit risk in particular and other risk in general (if any) in assigned projects.

- Build and keep track of reports for quality control of auto-approval/digitization flows

- Perform other tasks assigned by leaders