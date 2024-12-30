Tuyển Business Analyst VPBank - Https://tuyendung.vpbank.com.vn/ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Analyst VPBank - Https://tuyendung.vpbank.com.vn/ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VPBank - Https://tuyendung.vpbank.com.vn/
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/02/2025
VPBank - Https://tuyendung.vpbank.com.vn/

Business Analyst

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại VPBank - Https://tuyendung.vpbank.com.vn/

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Analyze and propose improvements for the auto-approval/digitization strategy to improve the process and increase the competitiveness of lending products in the market
- Investigate, research and evaluate Fintech solutions to apply into the auto-approval/digitization flows
- Analyze business needs from relevant departments and coordinate with IT/solution providers to implement changes to the auto-approval/digitization flows
- Communicate, instruct and advise relevant business departments to find the optimal solution for the requirements deployed on the system.
- Coordinating and participating in projects related to the digitalized lending flow. Be responsible for areas related to credit risk in particular and other risk in general (if any) in assigned projects.
- Build and keep track of reports for quality control of auto-approval/digitization flows
- Perform other tasks assigned by leaders

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại VPBank - Https://tuyendung.vpbank.com.vn/ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VPBank - Https://tuyendung.vpbank.com.vn/

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VPBank - Https://tuyendung.vpbank.com.vn/

VPBank - Https://tuyendung.vpbank.com.vn/

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Khối Quản Trị Nguồn Nhân Lực - 89 Láng Hạ, Quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội

