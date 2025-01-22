Tuyển Business Intelligence Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The main role is to lead, manage, maintain quality data and provide insightful analysis to support business growth, helping business leaders making right decision and priorities.

• Be responsible for high quality and accuracy of business data including Sales/Order data, BFO data and external BI data

• Provide data analysis reflecting the business challenge behind data during business review (Daily Sales/Order report, monthly Commercial meeting, QBR)

• Gather market trends and internal data to conduct business analysis and provide recommendations and enhancements to the business. Keep updated on technology changes, trends movement and analyze internal data sets to provide overall insights for stakeholders

• Manage partner performance with tracking of partner rebate/MDF

• Be a country lead for new initiatives from country management or EAJ zone related to data and reporting