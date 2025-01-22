Tuyển Business Intelligence Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: e.town 1, 364 Đường Cộng Hòa, phường 13, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The main role is to lead, manage, maintain quality data and provide insightful analysis to support business growth, helping business leaders making right decision and priorities.
• Be responsible for high quality and accuracy of business data including Sales/Order data, BFO data and external BI data
• Provide data analysis reflecting the business challenge behind data during business review (Daily Sales/Order report, monthly Commercial meeting, QBR)
• Gather market trends and internal data to conduct business analysis and provide recommendations and enhancements to the business. Keep updated on technology changes, trends movement and analyze internal data sets to provide overall insights for stakeholders
• Manage partner performance with tracking of partner rebate/MDF
• Be a country lead for new initiatives from country management or EAJ zone related to data and reporting
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3-5 years of experiences
Tại Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited
