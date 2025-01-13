Tuyển Business Intelligence Red2 Digital làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Red2 Digital
- Hồ Chí Minh: 464
- 466
- 468 Phan Xich Long, Ward 2, Phu Nhuan District, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Data Literacy & Expertise:
● Develop and Manage Reporting Solutions – Design, build, and maintain data dashboards and reports using Looker Studio, Tableau, or Power BI, leveraging Google BigQuery to extract and visualize marketing data.
● Data Transformation and Analysis – Use Google BigQuery to load, clean, and transform large datasets, supporting digital marketing initiatives by ensuring data accuracy and reliability for campaign tracking and performance measurement.
● Insights Generation – Analyze campaign performance, audience data, and digital channels to generate actionable insights that inform marketing strategies, targeting, and media optimization efforts.
● Proposal and Report Building – Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop data-driven proposals, presentations, and performance reports for internal stakeholders and clients.
● SQL and Python Data Manipulation – Write and optimize SQL queries to extract data from BigQuery, and apply Python to automate workflows and conduct advanced analytics.
● Performance Optimization – Monitor and refine BigQuery workflows and queries to improve reporting efficiency and reduce processing time and costs.
● Data Governance and Compliance – Ensure marketing data complies with privacy regulations and data governance policies while maintaining high standards of data integrity and security.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Red2 Digital Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Red2 Digital
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
