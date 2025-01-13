Tuyển Business Intelligence Red2 Digital làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Data Literacy & Expertise:

● Develop and Manage Reporting Solutions – Design, build, and maintain data dashboards and reports using Looker Studio, Tableau, or Power BI, leveraging Google BigQuery to extract and visualize marketing data.

● Data Transformation and Analysis – Use Google BigQuery to load, clean, and transform large datasets, supporting digital marketing initiatives by ensuring data accuracy and reliability for campaign tracking and performance measurement.

● Insights Generation – Analyze campaign performance, audience data, and digital channels to generate actionable insights that inform marketing strategies, targeting, and media optimization efforts.

● Proposal and Report Building – Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop data-driven proposals, presentations, and performance reports for internal stakeholders and clients.

● SQL and Python Data Manipulation – Write and optimize SQL queries to extract data from BigQuery, and apply Python to automate workflows and conduct advanced analytics.

● Performance Optimization – Monitor and refine BigQuery workflows and queries to improve reporting efficiency and reduce processing time and costs.

● Data Governance and Compliance – Ensure marketing data complies with privacy regulations and data governance policies while maintaining high standards of data integrity and security.