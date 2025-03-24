Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty TNHH Routine Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tại Công ty TNHH Routine Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 11 Bis Nguyễn Gia Thiều, Quận 3, TP. HCM, Quận 3, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Provide exceptional service and full life cycle recruiting (both back-office and store operation)
Cultivate, develop, and maintain strong partnerships with hiring managers, candidates, team members, and cross-functional team members.
Communicate, advise, and report on sourcing and recruiting strategies, market trends, and health of candidate pipeline to the hiring manager and related stakeholders as well as through tracking and managing recruitment data and system.
Proactively source candidates through various channels, building and maintaining a strong network of talented candidates through market research, community building, and on-going relationship management for short- and long-term opportunities for a broad/deep range of positions
Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in talent acquisition, employer branding, SOPs, and reporting, and recommend innovative ideas to attract and retain talent.
Communicate employer branding and manage activities across channels (internal and external) to ensure the employer brand is represented consistently and effectively
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum of 04 years of Talent Acquisition or Recruiter. Experience in mass recruitment is a plus.
Strong and proven networking ability, continuously generating and driving a healthy and talented pipeline of candidates through variety of channels.
Good communication skills in both Vietnamese and English is required for effective communication with stakeholders and customers.
A genuine interest in retail and consumer behavior.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to present information clearly and persuasively.
Strong work ethic and drive with the high degree of self-discipline and motivation.
Ability to perform under pressure amid tight deadlines, effectively prioritize and plan.
Ability to take quick action and decisions while working in a fast-paced environment
Tại Công ty TNHH Routine Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Yearly bonus based on performance
Private Healthcare insurance
Employee Discount Scheme
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Routine Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI