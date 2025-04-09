Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Dai-Ichi Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tại Dai-Ichi Life Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 149
- 151 Nguyen Van Troi, Ward 11, Phu Nhuan District, HCM City
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Support the IT QA & Governance Department at Dai-ichi Life Vietnam to manage the following:
- Information Security Projects and Initiatives
- Ensure that IT DLVN is aligned to Corporate Security Policies, Directives and Operational Guidelines by performing gap analysis that will support in creation of internal projects and initiatives.
- Support adaptation on corporate new or improved directions.
- Periodic review and assessments on internal process alignment to corporate/ regional.
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES:
- To Perform Periodic Review and Assessment of Risks, Deviation from standards and Processes.
- To Aid the department head on Information Security and IT Governance projects and Initiatives.
- To Ensure Compliance to Policies, Directives and Operational Guidelines by performing internal assessments.
- To Assist the division head on adaptation of Corporate and or Regional Guidelines.
- Creation of Local Processes and Procedure in alignment to Corporate Policies and Directives.
- Support IT Security and Governance Manager on other assigned tasks.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
