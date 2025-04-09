Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Dai-Ichi Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Support the IT QA & Governance Department at Dai-ichi Life Vietnam to manage the following:

- Information Security Projects and Initiatives

- Ensure that IT DLVN is aligned to Corporate Security Policies, Directives and Operational Guidelines by performing gap analysis that will support in creation of internal projects and initiatives.

- Support adaptation on corporate new or improved directions.

- Periodic review and assessments on internal process alignment to corporate/ regional.

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES:

- To Perform Periodic Review and Assessment of Risks, Deviation from standards and Processes.

- To Aid the department head on Information Security and IT Governance projects and Initiatives.

- To Ensure Compliance to Policies, Directives and Operational Guidelines by performing internal assessments.

- To Assist the division head on adaptation of Corporate and or Regional Guidelines.

- Creation of Local Processes and Procedure in alignment to Corporate Policies and Directives.

- Support IT Security and Governance Manager on other assigned tasks.