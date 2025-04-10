Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot A1 and A2, Road D10, Dong Nam Industrial Park, Binh My, Cu Chi
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
· Provide accurate and creative solutions to customer problems of moderate nature to ensure customer productivity
· Assist in the resolution of customer and support issues among company sites to ensure timely distribution of knowledge and positive impact on customer satisfaction
· Provide LAN Administration duties such as account administration, and rights assignment
· Develop and execute operations and maintenance plans for enterprise, divisional and other related support systems
· Acquire and maintain current knowledge of relevant product offerings, services and support policies to provide solutions to customer problems
· Initiate projects that enhance the quality or efficiency of support, operations and maintenance services
· Has frequent interaction with Corporate IT staff especially with project based/Senior technical staff and other participants on performance problems, upgrades, design review, and application setup/implementation
· Work in 12 hours rotating shift to provide support for 24X7 operation
· Other duties as assigned
· Job description subject to change at any time
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI