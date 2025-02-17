Tuyển Cloud Engineer Vietnam Agribusiness Limited (VAL) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Vietnam Agribusiness Limited (VAL)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Phu My I industrial zone, Phu My ward, Phu My City, BR
- VT
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Young Engineer Trainee (YET) applications are now open to passionate, bold, and driven individuals willing to experience day-to-day business and see, create, and live endless possibilities with VAL.
Our 12-month Progressive Development offers a holistic learning path designed to develop the participants’ technical and behavioral skills and fast-track their career at VAL. It gives them the opportunity to make a real impact and help us fulfill the important purpose of providing food, feed in a safe and sustainable way!
12-months progressive development:
- Hands-on training and experience in real company projects and initiatives.
- Short rotations to other functions.
- Dedicated mentorship and guidance along the program.
- An opportunity to make a real impact in a company that matters, in an industry that matters.
- Wellbeing resources.
- Under a full-time paid contract, attractive salary and bonus package.
- A long-term career at VAL. Upon the successful completion of the program, you will transition into a position at VAL
Selection process:
- By 25 Mar: Application
- 18 Mar - 18 Apr: Assessment
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Vietnam Agribusiness Limited (VAL) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vietnam Agribusiness Limited (VAL)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
