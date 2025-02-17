Tuyển Cloud Engineer Vietnam Agribusiness Limited (VAL) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Young Engineer Trainee (YET) applications are now open to passionate, bold, and driven individuals willing to experience day-to-day business and see, create, and live endless possibilities with VAL.

Our 12-month Progressive Development offers a holistic learning path designed to develop the participants’ technical and behavioral skills and fast-track their career at VAL. It gives them the opportunity to make a real impact and help us fulfill the important purpose of providing food, feed in a safe and sustainable way!

12-months progressive development:

- Hands-on training and experience in real company projects and initiatives.

- Short rotations to other functions.

- Dedicated mentorship and guidance along the program.

- An opportunity to make a real impact in a company that matters, in an industry that matters.

- Wellbeing resources.

- Under a full-time paid contract, attractive salary and bonus package.

- A long-term career at VAL. Upon the successful completion of the program, you will transition into a position at VAL

Selection process:

- By 25 Mar: Application

- 18 Mar - 18 Apr: Assessment