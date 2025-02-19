Tuyển Cloud Engineer TDCX Thailand làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại TDCX Thailand
- Hồ Chí Minh: United Center, 323 Si Lom, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
What is your mission?
• Review reported content and respond to user inquiries with high quality, speed, empathy, and accuracy.
• Assist our community and help resolve inquiries empathetically, accurately and on time.
• Investigate and resolve issues that are reported such as requests for account support and reports of potentially abusive content.
• Gather, analyze, and utilize relevant data to develop ways to improve the overall user experience on the site.
• Recognize trends and patterns, escalating any issues outside company policy to the global team.
• Ensure confidentiality, security, integrity, and privacy of data as top priority.
• Any other duties and responsibilities that may be assigned to you by the management from time to time, within your category of employment in the organization and for the effective implementation, maintenance, and continual improvement of the Quality Management System of TDCX.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Candidates must possess at least a Bachelor's Degree or Master's Degree in any field;
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Vietnamese;
Tại TDCX Thailand Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TDCX Thailand
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
