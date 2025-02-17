Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 14 đường số 8, Khu Dân cư Khang An, Phường Phú Hữu, Thành phố Thủ Đức, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Position Purpose:
- Provide effective technical service to customers including installation, troubleshooting, maintenance, calibration, training, etc.
Technical Support
- Set up & install equipments/machines from the start until completing the commissioning.
- Probe the causes of malfunction to equipments/machines & liaise with customers in order to find a solution.
- Make recommendations for upgrades, service or repairs and perform maintenance on equipments/machines.
- Conduct training on how to use equipments/machines to customers or how to do operation, maintenance, etc.
- Periodically inspect equipments/machines.
- Establish relationship with customers by providing excellent customer service, listen carefully to customers' concerns and address issues through after-service.
- Attend ongoing training events sponsored by company or machine manufacturers to stay up-to-date on the latest technology and repair options.
- Summarize daily experience in order to propose to superiors/advise subordinates.
Others
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI