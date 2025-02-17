Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Purpose:

- Provide effective technical service to customers including installation, troubleshooting, maintenance, calibration, training, etc.

Technical Support

- Set up & install equipments/machines from the start until completing the commissioning.

- Probe the causes of malfunction to equipments/machines & liaise with customers in order to find a solution.

- Make recommendations for upgrades, service or repairs and perform maintenance on equipments/machines.

- Conduct training on how to use equipments/machines to customers or how to do operation, maintenance, etc.

- Periodically inspect equipments/machines.

- Establish relationship with customers by providing excellent customer service, listen carefully to customers' concerns and address issues through after-service.

- Attend ongoing training events sponsored by company or machine manufacturers to stay up-to-date on the latest technology and repair options.

- Summarize daily experience in order to propose to superiors/advise subordinates.

Others