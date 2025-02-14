Tuyển Cloud Engineer Organo (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Organo (Vietnam) Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Thuy Loi 4 Building, 102 Nguyen Xi, 26 Ward, Binh Thanh District, HCM City
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 400 - 500 USD
Duties:
- Supervise day-to-day site activities to ensure they align with quality standards and project plans.
- Implement quality control processes, and conduct inspections.
- Ensure all work conducted meets regulations and industry standards.
- Monitor and report on the progress of construction activities (Prepare daily /weekly/monthly reports).
- Control sub-contractor and workers at site.
- Complete and maintain detailed records of site activities, design, materials and any changes made to project plans.
- Other duties as required by Line Manager.
Right:
- Salary: 400$-500$ VND depending on ability (Net salary). Will be specifically negotiated during interview
- Calculate overtime with the statutory coefficient.
- 12 days leave/year
- Pay social, health and unemployment insurance according to actual salary received.
- Annual health check-up.
Benefit:
Với Mức Lương 400 - 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Organo (Vietnam) Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Organo (Vietnam) Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI