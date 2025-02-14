Tuyển Cloud Engineer Organo (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 500 USD

Duties:

- Supervise day-to-day site activities to ensure they align with quality standards and project plans.

- Implement quality control processes, and conduct inspections.

- Ensure all work conducted meets regulations and industry standards.

- Monitor and report on the progress of construction activities (Prepare daily /weekly/monthly reports).

- Control sub-contractor and workers at site.

- Complete and maintain detailed records of site activities, design, materials and any changes made to project plans.

- Other duties as required by Line Manager.

Right:

- Salary: 400$-500$ VND depending on ability (Net salary). Will be specifically negotiated during interview

- Calculate overtime with the statutory coefficient.

- 12 days leave/year

- Pay social, health and unemployment insurance according to actual salary received.

- Annual health check-up.

Benefit: