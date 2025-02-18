Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Autologiq Machinery & Engineering làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Autologiq Machinery & Engineering
- Hồ Chí Minh: 3A, No. 1, Truong Tho, Thu Duc District.
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD
Job description
Company Description
AutologiQ Machinery & Engineering is a leading connectivity solutions provider for the Smart Factory Industry. Their intuitive interface allows users to access real-time machine data from any location at any time. The company collaborates with clients to increase efficiency and effectiveness in Automotive and General Electrics Industries through IIOT-based solutions.
Job Overview:
We are seeking a highly skilled Field Service & Solutions Engineer with expertise in Industrial Automation, IIoT, and AGV/AMR solutions to join our team. This role involves conducting site surveys, designing tailored solutions, providing technical support, installation, commissioning, troubleshooting, and optimization of automated systems at customer sites. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in robotics, material handling, PLC/SCADA systems, industrial networking, and data integration.
Field Service & Solutions Engineer
Industrial Automation, IIoT, and AGV/AMR solutions
site surveys, designing tailored solutions, providing technical support, installation, commissioning, troubleshooting, and optimization
robotics, material handling, PLC/SCADA systems, industrial networking, and data integration
Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Autologiq Machinery & Engineering Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Autologiq Machinery & Engineering
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI