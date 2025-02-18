Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Autologiq Machinery & Engineering làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Autologiq Machinery & Engineering làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Công Ty TNHH Autologiq Machinery & Engineering
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Autologiq Machinery & Engineering

Cloud Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Autologiq Machinery & Engineering

Mức lương
700 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 3A, No. 1, Truong Tho, Thu Duc District.

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD

Job description
Company Description
AutologiQ Machinery & Engineering is a leading connectivity solutions provider for the Smart Factory Industry. Their intuitive interface allows users to access real-time machine data from any location at any time. The company collaborates with clients to increase efficiency and effectiveness in Automotive and General Electrics Industries through IIOT-based solutions.
Job Overview:
We are seeking a highly skilled Field Service & Solutions Engineer with expertise in Industrial Automation, IIoT, and AGV/AMR solutions to join our team. This role involves conducting site surveys, designing tailored solutions, providing technical support, installation, commissioning, troubleshooting, and optimization of automated systems at customer sites. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in robotics, material handling, PLC/SCADA systems, industrial networking, and data integration.
Field Service & Solutions Engineer
Industrial Automation, IIoT, and AGV/AMR solutions
site surveys, designing tailored solutions, providing technical support, installation, commissioning, troubleshooting, and optimization
robotics, material handling, PLC/SCADA systems, industrial networking, and data integration

Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Autologiq Machinery & Engineering Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Autologiq Machinery & Engineering

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Autologiq Machinery & Engineering

Công Ty TNHH Autologiq Machinery & Engineering

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 3A, No. 1, Truong Tho, Thu Duc District

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-cloud-engineer-thu-nhap-700-1-000-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job313318
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoiio Pte Ltd
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoiio Pte Ltd
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3 USD Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
2,000 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1200 Triệu Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Meyer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD Công Ty TNHH Meyer Việt Nam
700 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận RMIT University Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CST Industries, INC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CST Industries, INC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường
Trên 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 3,000 USD Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud
1,500 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Avery Dennison Vietnam
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp (CNI) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp (CNI)
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Aden Services (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1000 - 2000 Triệu Công ty TNHH Aden Services (Việt Nam)
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CORSAIR MARINE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CORSAIR MARINE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Persolkelly Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 16 Triệu Persolkelly Vietnam
Tới 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited
600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer SM - Cyclo (Việt Nam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SM - Cyclo (Việt Nam) Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer TIKI Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TIKI Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Schenker Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Schenker Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Boustead Projects (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Boustead Projects (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Obayashi Viet Nam Corporation – Hanoi Branch Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu Obayashi Viet Nam Corporation – Hanoi Branch Office
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Teamwork Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Teamwork Vietnam Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Yinson Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Yinson Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Access Professional Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Access Professional Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận MiTek Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer gbc engineers Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận gbc engineers Vietnam LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Capgemini Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Capgemini Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm