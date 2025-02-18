Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Autologiq Machinery & Engineering làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Job description

Company Description

AutologiQ Machinery & Engineering is a leading connectivity solutions provider for the Smart Factory Industry. Their intuitive interface allows users to access real-time machine data from any location at any time. The company collaborates with clients to increase efficiency and effectiveness in Automotive and General Electrics Industries through IIOT-based solutions.

Job Overview:

We are seeking a highly skilled Field Service & Solutions Engineer with expertise in Industrial Automation, IIoT, and AGV/AMR solutions to join our team. This role involves conducting site surveys, designing tailored solutions, providing technical support, installation, commissioning, troubleshooting, and optimization of automated systems at customer sites. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in robotics, material handling, PLC/SCADA systems, industrial networking, and data integration.

Field Service & Solutions Engineer

Industrial Automation, IIoT, and AGV/AMR solutions

site surveys, designing tailored solutions, providing technical support, installation, commissioning, troubleshooting, and optimization

robotics, material handling, PLC/SCADA systems, industrial networking, and data integration