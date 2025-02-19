Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN
- Hồ Chí Minh: Đường Đống Đa, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
● Implement daily transport operations and ensure timely updates in the B2B system.
● Monitor KPIs (e.g., On-time Delivery rate, transport costs) and propose actions to keep them on track.
● Update SOPs and reconcile transport costs with 3PLs and the OM accounts team.
● Submit transport cost payments monthly and ensure timely completion.
● Train 3PLs on delivery guidelines and improve retailer experiences.
● Plan and visit 3PL and DC sites regularly to ensure smooth operation of new processes.
● Support new suppliers in using the e-commerce portal to manage order statuses.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● Willing to work 24/7, including overtime and weekends.
● Strong communication, customer focus, and operational skills.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
