Tuyển Cloud Engineer Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach $100 million of revenue in 2024, a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in the last 3 years. Our mission now is to harness the power of technology to develop a direct-to-consumer approach and enhance customer lifetime value.

As part of Technology Innovations Department, you'll work in a Agile, and tech-startup environment inspired by Unicorn worthy culture.

We are creating a comprehensive Global eCommerce Platform that features solutions for Storefront, Payment Gateway, Inventory, Catalogs, Logistics, Marketing Insights, CRM... Here are some examples:

• Develop a Storefront solution

• Centralize payment gateways for managing transactions and after payment business (such as: refund, chargebacks, claims, inquiry,..)

• Integrate various 3rd services to operate a complete supply-chain system including inventory, catalogs, logistics tracking, and more...

• Convert raw data from marketing campaigns, transactions, user behavior, etc. into insights beneficial and significant for business operations.

• Plus, numerous other opportunities await your input.