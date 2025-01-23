Tuyển Cloud Engineer Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Crossian Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Crossian Việt Nam

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Crossian Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer

ABOUT THE ROLE
Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach $100 million of revenue in 2024, a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in the last 3 years. Our mission now is to harness the power of technology to develop a direct-to-consumer approach and enhance customer lifetime value.
reach $100 million of revenue in 2024
1000%
As part of Technology Innovations Department, you'll work in a Agile, and tech-startup environment inspired by Unicorn worthy culture.
Unicorn worthy
We are creating a comprehensive Global eCommerce Platform that features solutions for Storefront, Payment Gateway, Inventory, Catalogs, Logistics, Marketing Insights, CRM... Here are some examples:
• Develop a Storefront solution
• Centralize payment gateways for managing transactions and after payment business (such as: refund, chargebacks, claims, inquiry,..)
• Integrate various 3rd services to operate a complete supply-chain system including inventory, catalogs, logistics tracking, and more...
• Convert raw data from marketing campaigns, transactions, user behavior, etc. into insights beneficial and significant for business operations.
• Plus, numerous other opportunities await your input.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Crossian Việt Nam

Crossian Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Pax Sky, 63-65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Phường Phạm Đình Hổ, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, TP Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

