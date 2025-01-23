Tuyển Cloud Engineer Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Crossian Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ABOUT THE ROLE
Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach $100 million of revenue in 2024, a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in the last 3 years. Our mission now is to harness the power of technology to develop a direct-to-consumer approach and enhance customer lifetime value.
reach $100 million of revenue in 2024
1000%
As part of Technology Innovations Department, you'll work in a Agile, and tech-startup environment inspired by Unicorn worthy culture.
Unicorn worthy
We are creating a comprehensive Global eCommerce Platform that features solutions for Storefront, Payment Gateway, Inventory, Catalogs, Logistics, Marketing Insights, CRM... Here are some examples:
• Develop a Storefront solution
• Centralize payment gateways for managing transactions and after payment business (such as: refund, chargebacks, claims, inquiry,..)
• Integrate various 3rd services to operate a complete supply-chain system including inventory, catalogs, logistics tracking, and more...
• Convert raw data from marketing campaigns, transactions, user behavior, etc. into insights beneficial and significant for business operations.
• Plus, numerous other opportunities await your input.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Crossian Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI