Tuyển Cloud Engineer Glacis làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Glacis
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Have you ever considered founding a startup or wanted to join one at its earliest stages? This is your opportunity to help define a globally impactful product from the ground up.
We’re an AI startup, backed by U.S. investors, and we’re establishing an office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Our mission is to revolutionize supply chains through advanced AI and seamless data integration for international enterprises. We offer significant equity, a competitive salary, and a dynamic environment that fosters rapid learning, innovative problem-solving, and continuous professional growth.
AI startup, backed by U.S. investors
As a Founding Growth & Operations Lead, you’ll partner closely with the founders to drive key initiatives in marketing, operations, account management, recruiting, and other areas. You’ll be instrumental in shaping processes, managing projects, and ensuring smooth day-to-day operations while being ready to take on new challenges at a moment’s notice.
Founding Growth & Operations Lead
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Global Coordination: Work with a global mindset to handle communications with customers and external vendors.
Global Coordination
Tại Glacis Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Market-rate salary commensurate with experience. Significant equity as a founding employee. Hands-on experience in a fast-paced environment with ample opportunities to develop new skills. Direct influence on day-to-day operations, product success, an
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Glacis
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI