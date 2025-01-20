Tuyển Cloud Engineer Glacis làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Have you ever considered founding a startup or wanted to join one at its earliest stages? This is your opportunity to help define a globally impactful product from the ground up.

We’re an AI startup, backed by U.S. investors, and we’re establishing an office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Our mission is to revolutionize supply chains through advanced AI and seamless data integration for international enterprises. We offer significant equity, a competitive salary, and a dynamic environment that fosters rapid learning, innovative problem-solving, and continuous professional growth.

As a Founding Growth & Operations Lead, you’ll partner closely with the founders to drive key initiatives in marketing, operations, account management, recruiting, and other areas. You’ll be instrumental in shaping processes, managing projects, and ensuring smooth day-to-day operations while being ready to take on new challenges at a moment’s notice.

