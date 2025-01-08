Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Samco Building, 326 Võ Văn Kiệt, Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu

1.Content Creation and Execution (60%):

Propose Idea, conceptualize and produce content based on trends or topics related to the mom & kids (education and entertainment) field.

Create articles, images, short videos or other forms of content on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube.

Take basic photos and videos to serve content creation using the company's equipment.

2.Ensure content effectiveness (20%)

Post content according to the agreed plan and schedule.

Monitor effectiveness through metrics such as interactions, views, conversion rates, etc.

Adjust and optimize content based on feedback from customers and the market.

3.Support marketing campaigns (20%)

Participate in short-term projects or large-scale communication campaigns of the company.

Coordinate with team members to ensure consistency and quality of content.

Research competitors and prepare monthly reports related to Social Media Content Creation items

Support paperwork related tasks (if any).

Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Journalism, or a related field.

Experience in content creation (2+ years) on social media platforms Facebook and Tiktok.

Must have experience in the Professional Services industry (F&B, Retail) or the mom & kids industry.

Good writing skills, creative storytelling ability.

Basic image and video editing skills.

Proficiency in tools such as Canva, Cap-cut, Photoshop, or Premiere Pro is a plus.

Basic understanding of SEO or online content optimization is a plus

Proficiency in social media management tools.

Flexibility and personal qualities

High sense of responsibility in meeting deadlines.

Creative thinking with the ability to generate innovative content ideas.

Ability to work independently and manage time effectively.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive income

Opportunity to participate in diverse projects, especially in the mom & kid field, with creativity and continuous learning experience.

Salary, bonus, social insurance according to general regulations of the state.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin