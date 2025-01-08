Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/02/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI

Content Creator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Creator Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI

Mức lương
15 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Samco Building, 326 Võ Văn Kiệt, Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu

1.Content Creation and Execution (60%):
Propose Idea, conceptualize and produce content based on trends or topics related to the mom & kids (education and entertainment) field.
Create articles, images, short videos or other forms of content on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube.
Take basic photos and videos to serve content creation using the company's equipment.
2.Ensure content effectiveness (20%)
Post content according to the agreed plan and schedule.
Monitor effectiveness through metrics such as interactions, views, conversion rates, etc.
Adjust and optimize content based on feedback from customers and the market.
3.Support marketing campaigns (20%)
Participate in short-term projects or large-scale communication campaigns of the company.
Coordinate with team members to ensure consistency and quality of content.
Research competitors and prepare monthly reports related to Social Media Content Creation items
Support paperwork related tasks (if any).

Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Journalism, or a related field.
Experience in content creation (2+ years) on social media platforms Facebook and Tiktok.
Must have experience in the Professional Services industry (F&B, Retail) or the mom & kids industry.
Good writing skills, creative storytelling ability.
Basic image and video editing skills.
Proficiency in tools such as Canva, Cap-cut, Photoshop, or Premiere Pro is a plus.
Basic understanding of SEO or online content optimization is a plus
Proficiency in social media management tools.
Flexibility and personal qualities
High sense of responsibility in meeting deadlines.
Creative thinking with the ability to generate innovative content ideas.
Ability to work independently and manage time effectively.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive income
Opportunity to participate in diverse projects, especially in the mom & kid field, with creativity and continuous learning experience.
Salary, bonus, social insurance according to general regulations of the state.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾU NHI MỚI

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà Samco, Số 326 Võ Văn Kiệt, Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

