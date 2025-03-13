Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Secomus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: V4.4 - 3, Homecity, 177 Trung Kính, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Analyze large datasets from various sources, using statistical methods to uncover trends and business opportunities.

Collaborate with product, marketing, and engineering teams to develop data-driven solutions.

Build and maintain dashboards/reports to track KPIs and business performance.

Present key insights and recommendations to stakeholders clearly and effectively.

Optimize data collection, analysis, and reporting processes for accuracy and efficiency.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years of experience in data analysis, required in e-commerce SaaS, preferably with Shopify.

Familiarity with business metrics and an understanding of the business side of data, not just the technical aspects.

Proficiency in statistics, probability, SQL and Python for advanced exploratory data analysis (EDA).

Understanding of data visualization principles, best practices, and storytelling techniques.

Hands-on experience handling large datasets.

Experience with machine learning or predictive analytics is a plus.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Secomus Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary: up to 25M

Semi-annual salary review based on performance.

Performance-based bonuses.

12 Official leave days per year, with flexibility in accumulation or payout.

Comprehensive health insurance package.

Opportunities for company-sponsored vacations.

Access to company-sponsored activities, including dance classes, swimming, and gym training.

A dynamic, rapidly evolving work environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Secomus

